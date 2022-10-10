Breast Reconstruction Surgery: Know why is it done, when and how

Women who have recently undergone breast cancer treatment will be suggested to opt for breast reconstruction surgery in order to rebuild the shape and look of their breast. Are you aware? There are different types of breast reconstruction that are currently available to save your breasts.

Why is breast reconstruction surgery done?

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Debraj Shome, Senior Cosmetic Surgeon and Director at The Esthetic Clinics, revealed, “One will be recommended breast reduction surgery to reform or reshape one or both breasts after a mastectomy or even a lumpectomy. You might be knowing that mastectomy means a surgical procedure wherein a surgeon tends to remove a woman’s entire breast along with the nipple and areola, to tackle and prevent breast cancer. Moreover, a lumpectomy is the removal of a breast section containing a smaller tumor. Your treating doctor will recommend the right type of breast reconstruction surgery for you. One may be suggested to opt for implants or prosthetics wherein silicone or saline implants are used for breast construction.”

He added, “Even autologous or skin flap surgery will be done which uses tissue from another part of the body. The doctor can even suggest a combination of both techniques for giving a natural reconstruction of the breast or both breasts. Other techniques can even allow the doctor to reconstruct the nipple and surrounding area if cancer treatment has impacted these areas. Did you know? Breast reconstruction will happen while performing mastectomy or lumpectomy, and this can be known as immediate reconstruction. You will also be shocked to know that a delayed reconstruction can also be done. One can opt to do reconstruction after the mastectomy is completely done and other cancer treatments have been stopped too.”

How will the doctor recommend breast reconstruction surgery?

“The doctor will consider your overall age, health, the kind of lifestyle you follow, mastectomy or lumpectomy if you need additional treatments for breast cancer (such as chemotherapy or radiation) and the desired appearance,” informed Dr Debraj Shome.

What will happen during a breast reconstruction surgery?

According to Dr Debraj Shome, you will be given anesthesia so that you don’t feel the pain. He shared, “If you’re having a mastectomy or lumpectomy, your treating surgeon will perform that procedure first and then if you are suggested implant reconstruction, they place the implant in your chest. If you're going for a flap procedure, the tissue will be taken from one part of your body, and form and place the new breast. Thus, a thin tube will be inserted under the skin. The tube drains fluid and blood as you recover. Later, the tube will be removed by the doctor. After the surgery, the doctor will ensure that the beast/breasts are healing. You will be given a surgical bra to reduce swelling. You will have to take medication prescribed by the doctor only.”