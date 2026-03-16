Cardiologist explains what really happens to your body on a flight and how to protect yourself

While most passengers view a flight as a simple transition between two points, your internal organs are actually running a marathon in the sky. Dr Dmitry Yaranov, a US-based cardiologist specialising in heart failure and transplantation, took to Instagram to pull back the curtain on the 'cardiology version' of air travel. Also read | California cardiologist warns most heart attacks start with this routine: 'Shows up in almost every case I see' Cardiologist Dr Dmitry Yaranov shares what happens to your body on a flight. (Freepik)

The invisible stress test In a post shared on March 14, he warned that the fatigue we often mistake for simple jet lag is actually a complex physiological reaction to a high-altitude environment. According to Dr Yaranov, the body undergoes several immediate shifts the moment the cabin is pressurised. "Most people think flying is just sitting in a chair in the sky. But your body is doing real work up there," he explained.

He highlighted that by shifting the focus from mere comfort to physiological protection, travellers can arrive at their destinations feeling refreshed rather than depleted. The cardiologist highlighted several key changes that occur during a typical flight:

⦿ Oxygen deprivation: as cabin pressure drops, oxygen levels in the blood fall.

⦿ Cardiac strain: the heart must pump harder and faster to deliver the same amount of oxygen to your tissues.

⦿ Thicker blood: because cabin air is drier than most deserts, you lose significant water through respiration. This causes blood volume to drop, making the blood more viscous.

⦿ Circulatory sluggishness: prolonged sitting causes blood to pool in the lower extremities, leading to heavy, swollen legs.

⦿ Weakened immunity: the dry air parches the lining of the airways, stripping away the first line of defense against airborne viruses.