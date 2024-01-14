Maintaining stable blood sugar levels is crucial for overall health where regular consumption of high-sugar and carbohydrate foods is a risk factor for developing diabetes later on in life, especially if there is a family history of diabetes. Incorporating the right foods into your diet can play a pivotal role in achieving a balance. Diabetes: 18 foods that do not raise blood sugar (Photo by Pixabay)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Lalitha Palle, Founder of Moder/ate & ForMen, advised to focus on nutrient-dense options that won't cause abrupt blood sugar spikes and crashes and suggested some Indian foods that do not raise blood sugar -

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

Switch from white rice to red or brown rice or quinoa. The red/brown rice may have the same calories but will not spike your post-meal blood sugar as much. Incorporate millet / jowar flour instead of maida. Include as many lentils and beans as kidney beans and black beans as they do not cause significant blood sugar spikes. Add dals like Channa Dal and Moong dal to the diet to the extent possible. Include leafy greens like spinach and kale and antioxidant-packed berries such as blueberries and raspberries offer vitamins and fiber without causing spikes in blood sugar. Avocados if available and nuts like almonds and walnuts and olive oil provide healthy fats, contributing to stable blood sugar levels. Salmon, rich in omega-3 fatty acids, supports heart health with minimal impact on blood sugar. Cauliflower and broccoli are versatile, low-carb substitutes, while chia seeds offer sustained energy without spikes. Garlic's potential in regulating blood sugar adds flavour to meals. Eggs and Greek yogurt, high in protein, are low-carb options promoting stable blood sugar.

She added, “Most importantly, while having meals, make sure that you get the order right. Eat the salad/ veggies first followed by proteins and fats. Carbs and sugars must be had last. In addition to these foods, moderation is key to maintaining a balanced diet. Unique product like moder/ate will also help in reducing the amount of sugars and carbs entering the body. It can be a valuable asset on your journey toward optimal health, while yet consuming your favorite foods.”

Bringing her expertise to the same, Miloni Bhandari, Clinical Dietician and Functional Nutritionist at Surya Mother and Child Super Specialty Hospital in Pune added to the list and recommended -

Leafy Greens: Spinach, kale, and lettuce are low in carbohydrates and high in essential nutrients. Broccoli: Packed with fiber and antioxidants, broccoli is a great choice for blood sugar control. Avocado: Rich in healthy fats and fiber, avocados have minimal impact on blood sugar. Berries: Fresh berried such as, blueberries, strawberries, and raspberries contain antioxidants and are lower in sugar compared to many fruits. Nuts: Walnuts, almonds and pistachios provide healthy fats and protein without causing blood sugar spikes. Chia Seeds: High in fiber and omega-3 fatty acids, chia seeds help stabilize blood sugar levels. Greek Yogurt: Organic, protein-packed Greek yogurt has a lower carbohydrate content than regular yogurt. It is imperative to choose wisely after reading the nutritional information and look out for added sugars. Fish: Salmon, mackerel, and sardines offer omega-3 fatty acids and protein without affecting blood sugar. Eggs: A versatile and protein-rich option, eggs don't significantly impact blood sugar levels. Olive Oil: The monounsaturated fats in olive oil make it a heart-healthy choice without raising blood sugar. Cauliflower: A low-carb alternative, cauliflower can be used in various dishes without affecting blood sugar. Cinnamon: This spice may enhance insulin sensitivity, helping regulate blood sugar levels. Celery: Celeries have negative calories and greatly aid in regulatory blood sugar levels. Cucumbers: A nutritious food with a high-water content and fewer calories, cucumbers act as the perfect snack.

Incorporating these foods into your diet can contribute to stable blood sugar control and promote overall well-being. Always consult with a healthcare professional for personalised dietary advice.