Do you reheat your tea? Here's why you shouldn't

There are certain food and beverages that we heat repeatedly to enjoy them while they are warm. While having hot food items are healthy, reheating can bring its own disadvantages. In a viral reel, Nutritionist Kiran Kukreja explained why we should never reheat these three items – tea, oil and spinach. She further added that reheating these items can cause several diseases. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Rituja Ugalmugle, Internal Medicine, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central commented on the practice of reheating oil, tea and spinach and why it's harmful. In a viral reel, Nutritionist Kiran Kukreja explained why we should never reheat these three items – tea, oil and spinach. (Instagram/@nuttyovernutritionn)

ALSO READ: Rules to drink tea: Best time, dos and don'ts, how to make a healthy cup

Reheating tea:

Loss of nutrients: Reheating tea can lead to the degradation of certain antioxidants, like catechins, particularly in green tea.

Formation of tannins: When tea is reheated, the concentration of tannins can increase, leading to a more bitter taste. While tannins themselves aren't harmful, excessive intake can interfere with the absorption of certain nutrients like iron.

ALSO READ: 5 reasons you shouldn't have tea on an empty stomach

Microbial growth: If tea is left at room temperature for extended periods before reheating, it can become a breeding ground for bacteria, especially if it contains milk or sugar.

ALSO READ: Is it okay to have tea or coffee every day?

Reheating oil:

Formation of harmful compounds: Reheating oil, particularly those high in polyunsaturated fats (like vegetable oils), can lead to the formation of harmful compounds such as aldehydes and trans fats. These compounds are associated with an increased risk of cancer, heart disease, and other chronic conditions.

Oxidation: Oils, when heated repeatedly, can undergo oxidation, leading to the formation of free radicals, which can damage cells and contribute to inflammation and various diseases.

Reheating spinach:

Nitrate conversion: Spinach is rich in nitrates, which can be converted into nitrites when reheated, especially after being stored for a while. Nitrites can further convert into nitrosamines, some of which are potentially carcinogenic.

Loss of nutrients: Reheating spinach can lead to the loss of heat-sensitive nutrients, such as certain vitamins (e.g., Vitamin C and folate).

ALSO READ: 11 health benefits of drinking tea

"Reheating oils, tea, and spinach can result in the formation of potentially harmful compounds and nutrient loss. It's generally safer to avoid reheating these items whenever possible, or to take precautions such as using oils with higher smoke points, consuming freshly brewed tea, and reheating spinach quickly,” added Dr Rituja Ugalmugle.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.