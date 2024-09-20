The monsoon season brings with it skincare challenges as the heavy moisture in the air, combined with fluctuating temperatures, can throw our skin into disarray. Whether it is battling unexpected breakouts, dealing with the excess oil or trying to keep fungal infections at bay, the monsoon demands that we adjust our skincare regimen to stay ahead of these issues. Excess oil and breakouts? Unlock the secrets to best skincare routine today (Photo by FRAÎCHEUR PARIS)

By understanding how your skin reacts to the environment and incorporating both traditional skincare methods and advanced treatments, you can ensure your skin remains healthy, radiant and resilient throughout the season.

Doing the Basics Right

A solid skincare routine is your first line of defense against the skin troubles that monsoon weather can bring -

Cleansing is a crucial step, especially in this season when humidity levels are high. Cleanse your face twice a day using a gentle, sulfate-free cleanser. Look for ingredients like salicylic acid or tea tree oil, which are effective in controlling excess oil and preventing acne.

Exfoliation plays a key role in maintaining clear skin during the monsoon. Exfoliating 2-3 times a week helps remove dead skin cells and prevents clogged pores. However, it is important to be gentle, especially if your skin is sensitive due to the damp weather. A mild scrub with natural ingredients, such as oatmeal or fruit enzymes, can provide effective exfoliation without irritating your skin.

Toning is another essential step that shouldn’t be overlooked. A good toner helps tighten pores and removes any residual dirt or makeup. Using a toner with ingredients like witch hazel, rose water, or glycolic acid can help maintain your skin’s pH balance and reduce oiliness.

Despite the humidity, your skin still needs hydration. Opt for a lightweight, non-comedogenic moisturiser that provides the necessary hydration without making your skin greasy. Ingredients like hyaluronic acid and glycerin are ideal as they draw moisture into the skin without clogging pores.

Even on cloudy days, don’t skip sunscreen. UV rays can penetrate through clouds, so it is important to apply a broad-spectrum sunscreen with at least SPF 30. A gel-based, water-resistant sunscreen can offer protection without the greasy feel.

What the Doctors Say: Advanced Skincare Treatments

In addition to following a good skincare routine, advanced treatments can offer extra protection and rejuvenation during the monsoon. Experts in dermatology emphasise the benefits of modern skincare technologies and treatments that cater to the unique needs of the season.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Apoorva Raghavan, MD - Dermatology, Venereology and Leprosy, MBBS, Dermatologist, Aesthetic Dermatologist and Trichologist, revealed the benefits of bio remodeling for skin rejuvenation. She said, “Bio remodeling is a modern therapy that uses ultrapure hyaluronic acid injected into the skin. A leading method for this is Profhilo, which evenly distributes moisture to key areas like the face, neck, and hands, providing instant hydration and skin tightening. This treatment helps slow the loss of elasticity and firmness as you age, effectively addressing signs of aging such as wrinkles and dark under-eye patches. Bio remodeling delivers essential vitamins, minerals and hyaluronic acid to help the skin look healthier and younger.”

Bringing her expertise to the same, Dr Dolly Gupta, Aesthetics Dermatologist, Hair Transplant Surgeon and owner of DCOSMEDICS CLINIC, highlighted the critical need for hydration, especially as skin ages and loses moisture. She said, “HydroBooster, enriched with hyaluronic acid, intensely hydrates the skin, restoring suppleness and a youthful glow. It also combats fine lines and wrinkles by stimulating collagen production. Viscoderm HydroBooster enhances these effects with stabilised hyaluronic acid, smoothing surface wrinkles. The treatment is quick, nearly painless and involves no downtime, making it easy to fit into any routine.”

Dr Reema Das Mallik, MBBS, MD – Physiology, PG Diploma in Clinical Cosmetology (PGDCC) at Illumis Aesthetic Clinic, shared that modern laser hair removal technology has evolved to accommodate all skin tones. She said, “Soprano Titanium is a cutting-edge solution, effective for diverse skin tones and hair types, from tanned to coarse hair. Its Trio MAX applicator speeds up treatment by 20% with a large spot size and advanced cooling, ensuring a faster, more comfortable experience. With three wavelengths and Smart Clinic technology, Soprano delivers efficient, virtually painless, and safe hair removal with real-time data for clinics.”

Health and Lifestyle Tips

Surviving the monsoon season with flawless skin isn’t just about external skincare; it also involves maintaining a healthy lifestyle -

Drinking plenty of water helps keep your skin hydrated from the inside out. Your diet plays a significant role in skin health as well. Consuming a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables and antioxidants can support healthy, glowing skin. It’s also wise to minimise the use of heavy makeup. Stick to light, non-comedogenic products that won’t clog your pores. Additionally, keeping your skin dry is essential to prevent fungal infections, which are more common during this season. Pay particular attention to areas like the underarms and feet, which are prone to excess moisture.

Taking care of your skin now will not only help you look your best during the monsoon but will also contribute to long-term skin health.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.