Forgetting things or feeling angry post Covid? Tips to improve your brain health

During the second wave of Covid-19, many people were admitted to hospitals who were disorientated, confused, anxious, or depressed. A lot of people also experienced insomnia and felt agitated. While this was seen during the course of the disease, a long term Italian study has revealed that Covid-19 patients who had no symptoms of cognitive impairment during infection developed them after 6 months of recovery.

Among the long Covid symptoms, people are reporting brain fog and some long-term headaches they hadn’t experienced before. Long after recovering from the infection, these symptoms are persisting and making life of people difficult.

"Cognitive impairment was noticed in patients with Covid-19 infection, which was reversible or partially reversible, and lasted up to 4-7 months. A lot of research is needed to see the long-term effect on nervous tissues," says Dr Dhanashri Chonkar, Consultant Neurology, Fortis Hospital Mulund.

Dr. Chonkar also elaborates on how people can identify the neurological impact of Covid-19 or differentiate it from other brain-related issues. He gives a list of symptoms:

Signs that your brain has been affected by Covid-19

Fatigue: If it is affecting your day-to-day activities and productivity in general, then it's a sign you must schedule visit to a doctor.

Post covid, many people experience fatigue that affects their productivity.(Unsplash)

Memory, lack of concentration or sleep problems: Many people who have recovered from Covid find they have difficulty in remembering things and are not able to concentrate. People may also face difficulty falling asleep.

Muscle pain or headache: People may experience body aches or headaches.

Loss of smell or taste: Even after recovering from Covid, people may experience Hyposmia or decreased sense of smell.

Depression or Anxiety: Mental health issues are surfacing post Covid and they must be addressed before the problem starts affecting your quality of life.

Persistent postural dizziness

Worsened symptoms after physical or mental activities: Even activities like climbing a staircase can tire out some people.

Tips to take care of your brain health post Covid

Dr Chonkar says a personalised assessment and tailored nutritional management along with physical and psychological coaching are needed to aid faster recovery.

Yoga and meditation improve focus and attention and boost your brain health.(Unsplash)





People need to do the following things that will help in improving their brain health

1. Yoga and Meditation: These alternate therapies are gaining popularity, especially during pandemic as they aid mental health and also boost immunity. Yoga and meditation also improve focus and attention and boost your brain health.

2. Eat well: A nutritious diet can do wonders to your brain prowess. Eating fruits and vegetables rich in anti-oxidants, omega-3 fatty acids and having nuts, legumes, beans are lentils are also considered excellent brain foods.

3. Brain exercises: Try to learn a new activity or skill to keep your brain active. Solving crossword puzzles, writing with non-dominant hand, Doing single leg balance exercise etc can also help.

4. Avoid alcohol and refrain from self-medication.

5. Avoid any medication that might cloud the way your brain works.

