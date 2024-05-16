Are you ignoring symptoms such as difficulty in breathing or chest discomfort? If so, it is crucial to schedule an appointment with your doctor as these symptoms often point to hypertensive heart disease so, seeking timely help will ensure you receive optimal diagnosis and treatment tailored to your needs. Hypertensive heart disease: Causes, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment (File Photo)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Bipeenchandra Bhamre, Consultant Cardiac Surgeon at Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Centre in Mumbai, shared, “High blood pressure leading to cardiac disease is called hypertensive heart disease. High blood pressure tends to pressurise the heart and one can suffer from a plethora of cardiac problems. Hypertensive heart disease is a condition that can raise the chances of coronary artery disease (CAD), heart failure and heart muscle thickening associated with higher mortality and morbidity rates in the country as these conditions result in abrupt cardiac death.”

The causes:

Dr Bipeenchandra Bhamre revealed, “Hypertensive heart disease takes a toll on people having hypertension or high blood pressure. Moreover, those who are overweight, follow a sedentary lifestyle, smoke, and eat food high in fats and cholesterol are prone to this cardiac problem. Even having a family history of hypertensive heart disease can cause this problem.”

The symptoms:

Talking about the warning signs, Dr Bipeenchandra Bhamre said, “The symptoms tend to differ significantly among individuals, influenced by factors such as the condition's severity, the patient's age, and other variables. Consistent chest pain or angina, chest tightness, shortness of breath, weakness, fatigue, and poor appetite can be the indications of this problem.”

The diagnosis:

Highlighting that the diagnosis involves a combination of tests that will be done by the expert, Dr Bipeenchandra Bhamre pointed out, “The doctor will ask the patient about his/her family history, monitor blood pressure readings, and evaluate blood glucose levels, cholesterol levels, and kidney function. An electrocardiogram, echocardiogram, chest x-ray, or even cardiac stress testing will be done to look for any abnormal changes in the heart to initiate timely treatment and save the life of the patient.”

The treatment:

Dr Bipeenchandra Bhamre informed, “Your doctor will start blood pressure medication we have monitor blood pressure at home from time to time. It will be imperative for the patient to eat a diet low in sodium, (low salt), low saturated fats, and cholesterol to bring the numbers down. Eating fresh fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and beans will help to enhance heart function. Exercising daily will help to control blood pressure and improve the quality of life.”

He concluded, “Weight loss, quitting alcohol and smoking, and regular appointments with the doctor will ensure one is healthy and hearty. One will also be advised to de-stress by doing yoga and meditation to bring the blood pressure under control. Simple walking for 40 minutes a day is sufficient to maintain your good health. Once high BP medication started usually they are required for life. The patient asked the doctor now my blood pressure is normal can I stop my medication, we should not stop the medication.”