Importance of moisturisation for your palms and tips to keep them healthy
It is essential to maintain optimal moisture levels to keep our palms healthy and supple. Check out the importance of moisturization for our palms and tips on how to keep them healthy and nourished.
Hands are often neglected in our self-care routines. Rather, they must be nourished with love and a healthy dollop of moisturizer. The skin on the top of our hands has fewer sebaceous glands, promoting dryness at a faster pace. Not to forget the constant hand washing and sanitizing that we practice which draws out even more moisture from the skin. And while hygiene is a good practice, we ironically end up damaging our skin barrier with all the handwashing without moisturising it later. Just as we saturate our face post-cleansing, our hands need the same moisturisation. If we neglect to do that, the skin there stays defenceless, resulting in flakiness, itchiness, super dry and undernourished skin. (Also read: Hand hygiene dos and don'ts: 8 expert tips to clean and hygienic hands )
Anita Golani, Founder iORA and Aromatherapist, shared with HT Lifestyle, the importance of moisturisation for palms and tips to keep them healthy.
Importance of moisturisation for palms:
1. Helps combat ageing: Just like eyes are the mirror to our soul; hands reveal our age. It is one of the visual signs giving away our age and also who wants crumpled hands? Therefore, a good hydrating hand cream builds up the skin’s moisture levels, promotes skin elasticity and also prevents premature wrinkling.
2. Bonus cuticle care: Dry, outgrown cuticles can be a real pain. When you apply your hand cream, your cuticles are tended to in the process. So, you kill 2 problems with one solution.
3. Helps you destress: There’s no running away from all life’s DRAMA, is there?! And while you always run out of time, it is absolutely necessary to take a quick break throughout the day for some self-care. A simple practice of applying hand cream to your hands and massaging the nerves instantly relieves some stress. There are a lot of pressure points on the palms of our hands – which when massaged, relax all the nerve tension down.
Essential hand-care tips:
- Avoid alcohol-based handwash and switch to organic ones. The same tip goes for hand balms. Alcohol-free prebiotic palm balms can help not only protect your palms but also nourishes your cuticles, provides nail care and keeps your hands germ-free on the go! A must-have product in your travel bag for sure.
- Focus on products and hand cream formulations that repair your skin barrier as well. There are also some formulas that help de-tan your skin.
- Re-apply your hand cream throughout the day for ultimate care.
- Do not forget to apply your hand cream at night, that’s when it works the best.
Follow these tips as a healthy lifestyle practice to attain softer, nourished hands. So, every time you shake hands with someone, they experience a softer greeting from you!