Valentine's Day 2023 self-care tips: Ways to practice self love on V-Day

Practising self-care benefits a person's physical and mental well-being as this helps a person feel less stressed and anxious and puts them in a good mood, thereby improving productivity and motivation and since Valentine's Day can be quite overwhelming for some, focusing on overall well-being can help connect with their friends, family and even co-workers. Self-care means doing an activity or inculcating a habit to feel good or content emotionally, physically and mentally but this activity must be done regularly and it is essential to make it a part of one's routine.

Self-care can also include avoiding habits that affect one's mood and emotional well-being and it helps people connect better and rely on each other when one is having a tough day or is stressed out or anxious about something. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Deepali Batra, Senior consultant, Mental Health And Behavioural Sciences at Max Super Speciality Hospital in Shalimar Bagh, shared, “Self-care is crucial in order to maintain a healthy mind and body, especially during Valentine's Day when the emphasis on relationships and love can be overwhelming.”

She suggested, “Take a day to spend with yourself, pamper yourself with your hobbies, and journal your thoughts and plans. Connect with old friends, spread love to others, and help those in need. Reframe your thoughts about the situation in a positive light and remember to practice self-care not just on Valentine's Day but every day. If you feel overwhelmed with emotions, seek help from a professional Clinical Psychologist. Love yourself first, as you can only truly love others when you have learned to love yourself.”

She advised:

Spend a day with yourself

Pamper yourself- take time for your hobbies, spend some “me time”.

Journal your thoughts and plans.

Catch up with your “long time no see” friends. Connect with your old friends and plan a meet up with them. Cherish your old times and love that you share with your friends which is lost in your daily hustles.

Spread love to others. While it’s the day of love, spread love not only to yourself but also to your other near and dear ones like your parents, siblings or friends.

Send your love by helping others or a needy one.

Reframe your thoughts about the situation in a way that makes you feel better.

Remember its not only for today but for everyday. While you are spending your day with yourself as you are feeling lonely during valentine’s week don’t let those thoughts of loneliness empower you in rest of the days.

Seek help. If you feel that you are overwhelmed with your emotions and are not able to regulate your emotions, get help from a professional like a Clinical Psychologist.

Ankit Daga, Head of Business Development at McNROE Consumer Products, recommended, “Show yourself some love this Valentine's Day by making a commitment to prioritize self-care in your daily routine. An easy and effective way to do this is through grooming, which is vital for both your mental and physical health. Whether it's treating your skin to a nourishing face mask, practicing mindfulness through meditation, pampering your beard with a premium beard oil, or simply spritzing on your favorite fragrance, these small acts of self-care can have a profound impact on your mood and overall well-being. Grooming for men is not just about appearance but about promoting self-care and confidence. This Valentine's Day, let's take a moment to celebrate self-love.”