Laughing for no reason could be a sign of epilepsy; expert tells more

If someone around you laughs uncontrollably, frequently and without a reason, one may suspect a mental health issue, but it may indicate relatively lesser-known health conditions. It could be a bit scary too and it is natural for one to panic. However, there is always a root cause behind such uncontrollable laughter episodes and one must consult a health expert for the same. Experts say that frequent laughter for no apparent reason could be a sign of epilepsy. Known as gelastic epilepsy, it is treated with anti-seizure medication. But early diagnosis can help treat the condition more effectively. (Also read: Epilepsy: Symptoms, treatment, when to consider surgery for this brain disease)

Dr Sudhir Kumar, Senior Consultant Neurologist, Apollo Hospital, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, recently tweeted about this health condition citing the case of a 6-year-old child who would giggle uncontrollably without any reason for up to a minute.

"Parents of a 6-year-old child consulted me as he had started laughing for no reason for the past three months. He would giggle for about 30-60 seconds seemingly happy during such episodes. When asked about the reason for laughing, he could not give any reason. Parents thought he had some psychological problem, but wanted a clearance from me before visiting a psychiatrist. On enquiry, child had gained 2 kg weight and his performance in studies had declined," wrote Dr Kumar.

The neurologist said that he suspected a diagnosis of gelastic epilepsy (GS), where children can present with repeated episodes of laughter.

"EEG was normal. MRI Brain showed a disease in hypothalamus- a hamartoma. He was started on anti-epileptic drugs and referred for surgery. He recovered well," tweeted the expert.

"If a child starts repeatedly laughing (for short durations and for no obvious reasons), it could be an early sign of epilepsy- gelastic epilepsy due to hypothalamic hamartoma. Prompt diagnosis with MRI scan and surgery can result in excellent outcome," suggested Dr Kumar.

"Laughter or laughing spells without reason i.e. mirthless laughter is a rare form of epileptic seizures. These are called ‘gelastic’ seizures. Given their nature, gelastic seizures are often diagnosed late or misdiagnosed as psychiatric conditions. Patients with gelastic seizures can also have other seizure types. Gelastic seizures can be part of focal or generalised epilepsy," says Dr Pradnya Gadgil, Senior Consultant in Paediatric Neurology and Complex Epilepsy, SRCC Children's Hospital, managed by Narayana Health, Mumbai.

SYMPTOMS

Symptoms depend upon the underlying cause. In case of secondary to a benign brain tumour called hypothalamic hamartoma, the patient can have hormonal disturbances and memory issues alongwith gelastic seizures, says Dr Gadgil.

TREATMENT

"Treatment is two pronged. Control the seizures with anti-seizure medications and treat the underlying cause as and if needed. Unfortunately, often gelastic seizures can be challenging to treat- hence early diagnosis is crucial," adds Dr Gadgil.

