Men, eat these 9 foods to naturally boost testosterone levels

Testosterone is an important hormone for males and apart from sperm production, it also plays a role in muscle mass, fat distribution, and red blood cell production. This male sex hormone may reduce with age, but many younger men may also face issues with their testosterone levels. Men who are obese, have thyroid disorders or any other chronic disease could face this issue. Testicle injury or cancer, issues with brain glands, treatment like chemotherapy in cancer can also affect one's testosterone levels. A man experiencing low testosterone levels may feel fatigue, less beard growth, hair loss, reduced sex drive, depression among others. (Also read: Steroids, certain supplements impact male infertility. Here's how to recover sperm count in men) Low testosterone levels: Men who are obese, have thyroid disorders or any other chronic disease could face this issue.(Freepik)

Testosterone levels can be boosted by certain foods. The hormone isn't just about building muscle, it also affects your mood, energy, and overall well-being.

Nutritionist Bhakti Arora Kapoor in her recent Instagram post shares a list of foods that can help increase testosterone in males:

1. Fortified plant milk: Rich in Vitamin D, fortified plant milk helps regulate hormone production, including testosterone. It's a great dairy-free option to maintain hormonal balance

2. Pomegranate: Loaded with antioxidants, pomegranate can help reduce inflammation and oxidative stress, which may positively impact testosterone levels.

3. Fatty fish: The omega-3 fatty acids in fatty fish like salmon support heart health and may enhance testosterone production. A win-win for your overall well-being

4. Eggs: A protein-packed superstar! Eggs provide essential amino acids and vitamin D, vital for testosterone synthesis. Start your day right with an egg-based breakfast

5. Bananas: High in potassium, bananas aid in muscle contraction and help reduce the risk of muscle cramps during workouts, promoting muscle growth, and indirectly supporting testosterone.

6. Extra virgin olive oil: Its healthy fats support overall health and may contribute to hormone balance, including testosterone levels.

7. Onion: This humble ingredient contains a compound called quercetin, which has been linked to higher testosterone levels. Spice up your meals with onions.

8. Cocoa Products: Dark chocolate and cocoa products contain antioxidants that can improve blood flow, potentially aiding in testosterone circulation.

9. Leafy Greens: Spinach, kale, and other leafy greens are rich in magnesium, which can help regulate testosterone levels and support muscle function.

"Include these foods in your diet to help naturally boost your testosterone levels and optimize your health. Combine them with regular exercise and quality sleep for the best results. Your body will thank you! "concludes Kapoor.

