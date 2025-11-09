Oncologist shares 4 tests everyone should know about to detect cancer early: ‘They catch it at stage zero, meaning…’

Approximately 10 million people die from cancer worldwide each year, with one in six global deaths attributed to the disease, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO). The National Cancer Institute noted almost 9.7 million deaths in 2022. Therefore, early detection is essential to safeguard your health. Annual mammograms are often recommended every year, but most people don't need them every year. (Freepik)

Most cancers are detected late, not because they’re hard to find, but because people don’t get screened regularly. Dr Jayesh Sharma, a consultant surgical oncologist at ITSA Hospitals, in an Instagram video posted on November 6, shared 4 cancer tests everyone should get done regularly and explained how they can change the problem of late detection.

4 cancer screening everyone should know about

Oncologist Dr Sharma highlighted that there are only four cancer screenings that everyone should get. He stressed, “All these screenings that I am telling you about are to detect it at stage zero, meaning cancer cells have formed, but they have not started spreading. If only those cells are removed at that time, the disease gets eradicated from its roots with almost 100% success.”

Here are the 4 cancer screenings he suggested:

1. Mammography

Mammography for breast cancer should be done once by the age of 40, advised the oncologist. He stressed, “Annual mammograms are often recommended every year, but most people don't need them every year. Even once every two years is enough.”

2. Cervical cancer

According to Dr Sharma, cervical cancer is the second most common cancer. “The Pap smear is a very effective test for this. A Pap smear can detect cancer at stage zero,” he explained.

4 necessary tests to detect cancer early. (Google Gemini)

3. Stool test

Next, the oncologist recommended doing a stool test for stomach cancer. He explained, “The first sign of cancer inside the stomach is bleeding from somewhere. A stool test can detect blood.”

4. Chest CT scan

Lastly, according to the oncologist Dr Sharma, those who smoke a lot and have been smoking for a long time should get a chest CT done because they have a chance of getting lung cancer.

Stay informed. Stay safe.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.