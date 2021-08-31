Prostate Cancer: 6 warning signs that men should not miss

Prostate cancer, one of the most common cancers that affect men, mostly after the age of 60, is not easily detectable at initial stages. Symptoms are more prominent at advanced stage when it has spread to other parts of the body. This is the reason experts advise that men should pay attention to certain warning signs that may indicate trouble, and get screened for prostate cancer.

Dr S K Pal, Urologist, Apollo Spectra Delhi, Nehru Enclave, explains more about the cancer and its warning signs.

Some facts about prostate

"The prostate is a small walnut sized gland situated in the pelvic region of a man next to the bladder. Your prostate is known to carry out a lot of important functions like producing the seminal fluid that nourishes and transports your sperm," says Dr. Pal.

ALSO READ: Risk of prostate cancer may decrease with Mediterranean diet: Study

Many cases of prostate cancer may go unrecognized initially, because there are hardly any significant symptoms till it has extensively spread to the bones or other organs of the body. "This happens due to the lack of awareness, tendency to ignore minor symptoms, self denial due to male ego and avoidance of annual health check-ups till serious problems start and cause significant disturbances in passing urine," adds Dr. Pal.

Causes of prostate cancer

Prostate cancer originates in the prostate, and grows slowly but tends to spread rapidly. "The causes of this type of cancer are not known yet, but its genetic predisposition has been established. Occurrence of prostate cancer is ten times more common among men whose male member in the family tree has suffered from this cancer as compared to the normal population. Hence, awareness and early diagnosis is key to tackle it," says Dr. Pal.

Dr. Pal also elaborates on the warning signs of the notorious cancer that one should not miss:

Warning signs of prostate cancer

A painful or burning sensation while urination or ejaculation: Do you tend to avoid passing urine owing to pain down there? Then, you should stop doing so and consult your urologist. Painful urination or ejaculation is one of the prominent signs and requires immediate attention. Frequent urination mostly during the night: If you happen to make frequent trips to the bathroom during the night, then be alert. It can be just an age related enlargement of prostate gland or even a prostate cancer. Just a simple blood test of measuring serum PSA will differentiate between them. Difficulty stopping or starting urination: This is another worrisome sign that you should not ignore and consult your doctor. Sudden erectile dysfunction: If your sex life gets disturbed suddenly due to erectile dysfunction then beware of prostate cancer. Blood in urine or semen: Do not panic after noticing blood in the urine or semen. You should consult your urologist to rule out any possibility of prostate cancer. Other symptoms of this cancer include sudden retention and total inability to pass urine, loss of bladder control, swelling in the pelvic region, leg or feet numbness, and bone pain and easy fractures of the bone with minor injuries or otherwise.

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON