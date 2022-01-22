Rasika Dugal, 'back in the bay', went for a run

Rasika Dugal loves to work out. The actor, when not sharing her envy-inducing travel diaries or making us drool with pictures from her fashion photoshoots, is always busy working out in beast mode. Rasika is currently back in Mumbai after her shoot schedule in Himachal Pradesh. The actor has been sharing snippets of her travel diaries in Palampur, Himachal Pradesh, where she spent her Christmas and New Year's, owing to her shooting schedule for her upcoming web series.

However, now she is back in Mumbai. Mumbai is currently experiencing the chill in the winter and is the perfect time to pull out all the winterwear from the wardrobe. Mumbai weather is being loved by the celebrities of the tinsel town and many of them are musing about it on their social media profiles. Be it chilling at home or going out for a walk, people are enjoying the weather through various activities. Rasika also chose to bask in the weather of Mumbai through her own way – by going for a run with her fitness partner Sheldon Rego.

ALSO READ: When in the mountains, do like Rasika Dugal

Rasika, on Saturday, shared a picture of herself with Sheldon on her Instagram stories. Smiling with all their hearts for the camera, Rasika wrote that she is finally back in Mumbai and after a long time, found some time to go for a short run. She ran for 5 kilometers. She also wrote about the weather in Mumbai right now - "This beautiful weather must be milked. Back in the bay," read an excerpt. Take a look:

Instagram story of Rasika Dugal.(Instagram/@rasikadugal)

Running helps in strengthening both the muscles and the bones of the body. It also helps in burning the extra calories of the body, thereby helping in maintaining a healthy weight. Running, when incorporated in the daily fitness routine, also helps in improving the cardiovascular fitness of the body.