Rasika Dugal, in a 76K lehenga, is a sight to behold

Rasika Dugal is a fashion icon. The actor, when not playing characters for the screen, is usually spotted posing pretty for fashion photoshoots. Snippets of the photoshoots often make their way on her Instagram profile and are a treat for her Instagram family.

On Wednesday, Rasika did it again. The actor shared a set of pictures of herself from one of her magazine photoshoots and they are setting major bridesmaid fashion goals for us. The actor can primarily do both – casual Western to ethnic and traditional, and Wednesday was her ethnic kinda day.

For the photoshoot, Rasika played muse to the fashion designer Bhumika Sharma and picked a stunning ensemble from her wardrobe. The designer is best known for her works with luxury women’s wear and for blending the lines of contemporary and ethnic into a gorgeous collection.

In the picture, Rasika can be seen adorning a red & silver-gold dahlia khadi print organza lehenga with a hand embroidered and intricately detailed silver and red waistline. The flowy skirt comes with a red blouse that is embroidered at the sleeves in silver. It is teamed with a silk red dupatta. Take a look at her pictures here:

The magazine also shared her pictures on their official Instagram profile and wrote about Rasika’s outlook and perspective towards her work. “I want to be consumed by a piece of work in a way that there is no room for anything else. I enjoy that so I seek it often. But I don't have a fixed process. I believe every part requires a different preparation process,” this is what Rasika said. The lehenga adorned by Rasika in the picture is priced at ₹76K in the designer’s official website. The lehenga adorned by Rasika in the picture is priced at ₹76K in the designer’s official website.(https://bhumikasharma.in/)

Rasika accessorised her look for the day with statement earrings and bangles from the jewellery designer house Anmol Jewellers. Assisted by fashion stylist Eshaa Amiin and makeup artist Florian Hurel, Rasika opted for a minimal makeup look for the pictures. In nude eyeshadow, kohl eyes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick, Rasika was ready for the cameras.

