Rasika Dugal adds missing coolness to summer in a chic one-shoulder maxi dress

Maintaining an invincible hold in the OTT space with her stellar acting chops in Paatal Lok, Made In Heaven, Mirzapur, Delhi Crime, Panchayat and now season 2 of Out of Love, actor Rasika Dugal is unstoppable in the fashion world too. Showing us how to beat the pandemic blues, one hotness quotient at a time, Rasika’s sartorially elegant pictures from a recent photoshoot flooded the Internet and we can’t help but notice her vibrancy add all the missing coolness to summer.

The pictures currently surfacing the Internet, feature the diva donning a hand brush painted one-shoulder draped dress made of satin fabric. Painted in deep blue, black and white, the dress came with one fitting sleeve with gathered layers on one shoulder and an asymmetric hemline which formed pleats as they were held together at the waist with a cloth belt sporting similar prints.

Completing her look with a pair of metallic heels, Rasika pulled back her mid-parted sleek tresses into a ponytail hairstyle and accessorised her look with a pair of Indie Charm night charm earrings from contemporary jewellery brand, Vasundhara. Opting for a nude makeup look, the actor amplified the glam quotient with a dab of nude pink lipstick, highlighted cheeks, winged eyeliner, bronze eye shadow and filled-in eyebrows.

Striking sultry poses for the camera, the diva brought a dose of charm to the outfit and we are in awe. Looking glamorous to a T, Rasika’s summer spirit inspires us to add the sexy look to our closet this season.

The maxi dress is credited to Indian fashion designer, Vedika Merh’s womenswear label ‘Vedika M’ that boasts of chic and fun prêt couture and quirky designs, captured in vibrant hues, that are perfectly tailored to give one a comfortable yet memorable style statement. The chic one-shoulder draped dress originally costs ₹12,800 on the designer website.

Rasika Dugal's one-shoulder maxi dress from Vedika M(vedikam.com)

Rasika Dugal was styled by the celebrity fashion stylists and creative directors at Who Wore What When.

