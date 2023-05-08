With the increased exposure to the sun’s harsh rays and extended screen time due to digital devices, it is crucial to prioritise your eye health during the hot months ahead however, with some simple tips and regular eye check-ups, you can take steps to safeguard your eyes during the summer season. According to health and eyecare experts, retinal diseases like Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD) and Diabetic Retinopathy can pose a serious threat to our vision. Safeguard your vision this summer: Expert advice for healthy eyes (Photo by Kamila Maciejewska on Unsplash)

AMD is a condition that affects the macula, the central part of the retina responsible for vision, and can cause vision loss in older adults. Diabetic Retinopathy is a complication of diabetes that damages blood vessels in the retina and can lead to vision loss.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Ganesh Pillay, Medical Director and Consultant at ASG Eye Hospital in Bhopal, “It is crucial to prioritise early detection and treatment of retinal diseases to maintain optimal eye health. Increased exposure to sunlight and prolonged digital device usage can pose challenges to our eyes. Regular eye check-ups can help detect potential issues early on and prevent vision loss. We have observed that 30% percentage of patients seeking help for retinal diseases have already suffered severe damage. Therefore, early detection and treatment, especially for conditions like AMD and Diabetic Retinopathy, are critical to preserving vision and preventing irreversible damage. If you experience any changes in vision or have risk factors, you should seek professional medical advice promptly.”

He suggested the following tips for protecting your eyes during summers:

Avoid Prolonged Exposure to Sunlight: The sun's ultraviolet (UV) rays can be harmful to our eyes, especially during the peak hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. When spending time outdoors, make sure to wear wide-brimmed hats and sunglasses that block 100% of both UVA and UVB rays. This can help protect your eyes from the damaging effects of UV radiation and reduce the risk of developing eye conditions like cataracts.

Take Breaks When Using Digital Devices: With the increased use of digital devices during summer vacations or outdoor activities, it's crucial to give your eyes regular breaks. The "20-20-20" rule is a simple guideline to follow: every 20 minutes, take a 20-second break and look at something 20 feet away. This can help reduce eye strain and discomfort caused by prolonged screen time and prevent digital eye strain.

Wear Sunglasses with UV Protection: Sunglasses are not just a fashion statement, but also an essential accessory for eye protection. Look for sunglasses that offer 100% UV protection to shield your eyes from harmful UV rays. Polarized lenses can also reduce glare and provide better clarity, especially when spending time near water or in bright outdoor conditions.

Regular Eye Check-ups, Especially for Those with Diabetes: Regular eye exams are crucial, especially for individuals with diabetes. Diabetes can increase the risk of developing retinal diseases like Diabetic Retinopathy, which can cause permanent vision loss if not detected and treated early on. Make sure to schedule regular eye check-ups with an ophthalmologist or eye care professional to monitor your eye health and detect any potential issues early.

Protecting our eyes during summers is crucial for maintaining healthy vision. By following these simple tips such as avoiding prolonged sun exposure, taking breaks from digital devices, wearing sunglasses with UV protection, scheduling regular eye check-ups and seeking early detection and treatment for retinal diseases, we can ensure that our eyes are well taken care of during the summer season and beyond.