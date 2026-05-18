Scalp feeling itchy and greasy in summer? Dermatologist shares 6 tips on how to prevent

Summer is harsh and overwhelming. When you step outside, the brutal sun falls directly on your scalp, leaving it feeling sticky, itchy, and uncomfortable. Constant sweating can make the scalp feel heavy, while dandruff and excess oil buildup only add to the trouble.



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We asked Dr Gaurav Garg, founder and director of Dermalife Skin and Hair Clinic, New Delhi, how one can manage an oily, itchy scalp during summer and prevent common seasonal scalp problems like dandruff and excess buildup. He observed that scalp-related problems in summer are very common.

Why does your scalp itch in summer? How does itchy scalp come to be? It is a common struggle during summer, and environmental factors ranging from humidity to high temperatures all contribute to scalp itchiness.

“From little pockets in your scalp, oil flows out naturally to protect skin and strands alike. Heat turns up- Those spots start working faster. Moisture seeps through pores at the same time, mixing with floating dirt particles. Layers build slowly over the surface of the head. That mix leaves hair feeling heavy, traps debris in pores, brings discomfort,” the dermatologist described why your scalp may feel weighed down, and your hair may become incredibly greasy.

Dr Garg also mentioned that moist air adds to the trouble by allowing fungus to spread quietly beneath the surface. This is often followed by itchiness and flakes that mimic dandruff.