Seropositivity for Covid-19 found to be lesser in smokers, vegetarians
Smokers and vegetarians were found to have lower seropositivity indicating that they may be at a lesser risk of getting infected by coronavirus, according to a pan-India serosurvey conducted by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research in its nearly 40 institutes.
The survey also found that those with blood group 'O' may be less susceptible to the infection, while people with 'B' and 'AB' blood groups were at a higher risk.
For its study, the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) took samples of 10,427 adult individuals working in its laboratories or institutions and their family members, based on voluntary participation, to assess the presence of antibodies to SARS-CoV-2.
The study which was piloted by CSIR-Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology (IGIB), Delhi said of the 10,427 individuals, 1,058 (10.14 per cent) had antibodies against SARS-CoV-2.
A follow up on 346 seropositive individuals among the samples after three months revealed ‘stable’ to ‘higher’ antibody levels against SARS-CoV-2, but declining plasma activity for neutralizing the virus, Shantanu Sengupta, senior scientist at IGIB and one of the co-authors of the paper said.
A repeat sampling of 35 individuals, at six months, revealed declining antibody levels while the neutralising antibody remained stable compared to three months.
However, both the normal antibody as well as the neutralising antibody were much above the required threshold, he said.
“Our finding that smokers are less likely to be seropositive is the first report from the general population and part of growing evidence that despite Covid-19 being a respiratory disease, smoking may be protective,” the study said.
The paper also cites two studies from France and similar reports from Italy, New York and China, which reported lower infection rates among smokers.
Along with demographic information, possible risk factors were evaluated through self-filled online forms with data acquired on blood group type, occupation type, habits including smoking and alcohol, diet preferences, medical history and transport type utilised.
“The study found that higher seropositivity was found for those using public transport and with occupational responsibilities such as security, housekeeping personnel, non-smokers and non-vegetarians,” Sengupta said.
In July last year, the Union Health Ministry had said smokers were likely to be more vulnerable to Covid-19 as smoking increases possibility of transmission of virus from hand to mouth, and warned that use of tobacco products could increase severity of respiratory infections and make people susceptible to coronavirus.
In its document 'Covid-19 Pandemic and Tobacco Use in India', the ministry had said experts have confirmed that smokers were more likely to develop severe symptoms or die from Covid-19, as it primarily attacked the lungs and warned against use of any such products.
Smokers, it warned, were likely to be more vulnerable to Covid-19 as the act of smoking means that fingers (and possibly contaminated cigarettes) are in contact with lips which increased the possibility of transmission of virus from hand to mouth.
“The presence of such antibodies is a reliable marker of infection and recovery. However, some infected people may not develop antibodies,” Anurag Agrawal, IGIB director, and one of the co-authors of the paper said.
“Use of private transport, lower-exposure occupations, smoking, vegetarianism and ‘A’ or ‘O’ blood groups appeared to be protective, using seropositivity as a surrogate for infection,” the paper added.
Sengupta said this is for the first time that a study has been done in India wherein individuals have been monitored for three months (35 individuals) to six months (346 individuals) for antibodies including those with probable neutralising activity. This is the first such cohort survey, he said.
“We conducted both the normal antibody test and neutralising anti-body test to understand the prevalence and duration of antibodies,” he said.
The CSIR has some 40 institutes covering the length and the breadth of the country and each specialises in different fields. The IGIB and its sister institute Centre of Cellular and Molecular Biology have been at the forefront in conducting the genome sequencing of coronavirus.
Follow more stories on Facebook and TwitterThis story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Seropositivity for Covid-19 found to be lesser in smokers, vegetarians
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Malaika Arora's asana for the week is Sarvangasana, it has countless benefits
- This week, Malaika Arora showed her followers how to do the Sarvangasana aka the shoulder stand. The fitness enthusiast shares an asana every week to urge her followers to exercise.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shilpa Shetty Kundra's favourite fitness routine releases pent up stress | Watch
- Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s Monday motivation for a healthy lifestyle is all about getting set for the day with a liberated mind free of stress and these are the exercises that make up her fitness routine to rejuvenate | Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Here's how changing diets might drive global rise in childhood obesity
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Study finds metabolism's possible role in depression
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Researchers find how cancer can be killed by body's own immune system
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Study: Covid-19 pandemic induced food inadequacy is connected to depression
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Taapsee Pannu's healthy laddoos will give any dessert a run for its money
- Taapsee Pannu has been following a diet for the preparation of her film Rashmi Rocket. However, her diet is not as boring as one would imagine. It even includes laddoos. Yes, you can read that again.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Study uncovers connection between intestinal microorganisms, diet and ailments
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Here's why breastfed babies have improved immune systems
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In coronavirus pandemic era, older adults isolated but resilient
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Watch: Kiara Advani's high-intensity fitness video will leave you breathless
- Kiara Advani's trainer recently shared a video of the Kabir Singh actor doing a high-intensity work out. To be honest, we are in awe.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kimchi, kombucha demand on rise amid buyer's lockdown craze for fermented food
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Milind Soman's Friday mantra may inspire you to start your fitness journey soon
- Milind Soman recently shared a fitness video in which the actor can be seen doing pull-ups. Along with the clip, he penned an inspiring note asking his followers to make every choice count.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Research:s Good diet, glucose uptake in brain lead to longer life in fruit flies
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox