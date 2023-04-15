Summer bloating: Herbs and spices that can help; how to add them to your diet

Our gut health can take a beating in summer season due to a range of digestive complications triggered by excessive heat. Dehydration and excessive sweating can cause electrolyte imbalance which could cause bloating and water retention. It is important to add the right herbs and spices to your diet in order to get relief from heat-related illnesses. There are certain herbs that can help soothe your digestive system, prevent spasms, relieve bloating and are refreshing to your body. Starting your day with fennel seeds water or sipping peppermint infused water can make sure that not only your body remains cool but also free from digestive trouble. (Also read: Keep summer bloating at bay with this wonderful morning drink) During the summer, the soaring temperatures not only raise mercury levels but also trigger various health issues caused by excessive heat, such as bloating, hyperacidity, and constipation(Freepik)

"During the summer, the soaring temperatures not only raise mercury levels but also trigger various health issues caused by excessive heat, such as bloating, hyperacidity, and constipation. Furthermore, dehydration and profuse sweating can exacerbate these issues, making them more pronounced during the summer compared to any other time of the year," says Shweta Arora, Functional Nutritionist and Founder of Elevate Health by Shweta Arora.

Arora says human body often kicks into survival mode during dehydration, resulting in water retention and bloating issues and in summer, an electrolyte imbalance can further disturb the fine equilibrium between sodium and potassium in our bodies, causing many heat-related problems.

Here are 5 herbs and spices suggested by Shweta Arora that can alleviate bloating:

1. Peppermint

It has been known to possess unique constituents that have a calming effect on the digestive system. Traditional research suggests that the herb can alleviate gut spasms, reduce flatulence, and soothe the digestive tract, relieving bloating. Peppermint is a refreshing herb used in various dishes with several health benefits.

How to add peppermint to diet

Peppermint and cucumber-infused water: Add fresh peppermint leaves and cucumber slices to a jar of water and let it infuse in the refrigerator overnight. This is a hydrating way to consume peppermint during the summer.

Peppermint and watermelon salad: Mix chopped fresh peppermint leaves with diced watermelon, feta cheese, and a drizzle of balsamic vinegar for a refreshing summer salad.

Peppermint and lime sorbet: Blend fresh peppermint leaves, lime juice, and honey in a blender and freeze in an ice cream maker for a refreshing and healthy summer dessert.

2. Ginger

Ginger is a herb that alleviates digestive discomfort caused by dehydration during summer. The active component in ginger can stimulate digestion and facilitate the smooth passage of food through the intestines, thereby improving digestive function. Incorporating ginger into one's diet can promote faster and more efficient digestion, making it an excellent addition to any meal.

How to add ginger to your diet

Ginger is a versatile spice that can be used in various dishes and has numerous health benefits. Here are some tips for consuming ginger during the summers:

Ginger-infused water: Add a few slices of fresh ginger to a jar of water and let it infuse in the refrigerator overnight. This is a refreshing and hydrating way to consume ginger during the summer.

Ginger and lemon iced tea: Brew fresh ginger slices with black or green tea, add some lemon juice and honey for sweetness, and let it cool. Pour the mixture over ice for a refreshing iced tea.

Ginger and fruit smoothie: Add fresh ginger to a fruit smoothie for extra flavour and health benefits.

Ginger-spiced salad dressing: Mix grated ginger with olive oil, vinegar, and honey for a healthy, zesty salad dressing.

Ginger and cucumber raita: Mix grated ginger with cucumber, yoghurt, and a pinch of salt for a cooling and refreshing side dish.

3. Fennel seeds

They are a superfood renowned for their high nutritional value and potent anti-inflammatory properties, making them an excellent remedy for bloating issues. The seeds are particularly effective in calming intestinal muscles and reducing gas formation, promoting a healthy gut environment.

Additionally, the cooling nature of fennel seeds can help alleviate inflammation and discomfort, making them a great choice for post-meal tea.

How to add fennel seeds to your diet

Fennel seeds are a popular spice used in many cuisines and have various health benefits. Here are some tips for consuming fennel seeds during the summers:

Fennel seed water: Add a tablespoon of fennel seeds to a glass of water and let it soak overnight. Drink this infused water in the morning for a refreshing start to your day.

Fennel seed iced tea: Brew fennel seeds with black or green tea and let them cool. Add some honey or lemon for sweetness and pour the mixture over ice.

Fennel seed and fruit salad: Sprinkle some fennel seeds on a bowl of fresh fruits for a unique flavour twist.

4. Green cardamom

It is a proven remedy for bloating and ulcer issues caused by excessive summer heat. The herb has a remarkably cooling effect and contains enzymes that aid digestion. Its unique properties can help reduce the fermentation process during digestion and alleviate bloating issues, making it an effective natural remedy for digestive discomfort.

How to add green cardamom to your diet

Green cardamom is a popular spice in many cuisines for its distinct aroma and flavour. Here are some tips for consuming green cardamom during the summers:

Green cardamom iced tea: Brew green cardamom pods with black or green tea and let it cool. Add some honey or lemon for sweetness and pour the mixture over ice.

Cardamom and mint-infused water: Add crushed green cardamom pods and fresh mint leaves to a jar of water and let it infuse in the refrigerator overnight. This is a refreshing and hydrating way to consume cardamom during the summer.

Cardamom-spiced smoothie: Add green cardamom powder to a fruit smoothie for extra flavour. You can also add yoghurt or coconut milk for a creamier texture.

5. Chamomile flowers or herbs

They have long been revered for their digestive-relaxant properties and are frequently employed to alleviate various gastrointestinal issues, including indigestion and stomach bloating. This herb is particularly useful during the summer and excessive heat as it has a soothing effect on the intestinal tract, promoting easy digestion and reducing discomfort.

How to add chamomile to your diet

It can be consumed in various forms, including tea, tinctures, and capsules. Here are some tips for consuming chamomile flowers or herbs in summers:

Chamomile iced tea: Brew chamomile flowers with hot water, add honey or lemon for sweetness and let it cool. Pour the mixture over ice and enjoy a refreshing iced tea.

Chamomile and fruit smoothie: Add chamomile tea, fresh fruits, and yoghurt to a blender and blend until smooth. This is a great way to enjoy the benefits of chamomile while also getting some essential nutrients from fruits.

Chamomile-infused water: Add chamomile flowers to a jar of water and let it infuse overnight in the refrigerator. This is a refreshing and hydrating way to consume chamomile during the summer.

