Yoga experts on lifestyle tips, poses to prevent dehydration, heat illnesses in summer

Every season has its own set of unique challenges and in summer beating the heat and maintaining optimum energy levels can be a daunting task. The season also comes with a host of heat-related ailments that can impact our well-being. The right nutrient intake can also be an issue for some people as loss of appetite is normal in summer season. You can also get dehydrated very quickly in the hot months. Despite having adequate water, our parched throats and dry skin tell a different story as the mercury climbs up. Adding hydrating foods, staying cool and avoiding heat stroke can make summer a lot easier for us. Yoga can help boost energy levels, prevent dehydration and other heat illnesses. Here are tips from experts. (Also read: Diabetes can worsen in summer; tips to manage blood sugar amid heat wave) Pavanmuktasana(Twitter/yogawithsrishti)

"Start practicing yoga techniques such as pranayama, meditation, and asanas early in the morning. Yoga is a great way to boost your immune system and yogic techniques such as pranayama and meditation will keep the body strong and healthy. Practicing yoga early in the morning is ideal as it keeps you fresh throughout the day and this can become a good lifestyle habit to follow. These are all very simple methods that everyone should adopt in order to keep the body healthy, active and sufficiently hydrated especially during the summer season," says Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, Founder of Akshar Yoga Institutions.

Yoga tips for dehydration

"Dehydration happens when you consume or lose more fluid than you consume, leaving your body with insufficient water and other fluids to perform its usual tasks. Without replenishing lost fluids, you will get dehydrated. So how does yoga come into play? Water is responsible for helping your muscles contract, absorb nutrients, and remove waste. Hydration also lubricates your joints. With deep breathing and water poses you can see amazing results," says Mansi Gulati International face yoga expert or yoga expert, Manasvani.

Gulati suggests three Yoga asanas that can help tackle dehydration and other heat illnesses.

1. Water balloon pose

How to do it: Fill your mouth with air. Hold it for 10 seconds as you press your cheeks lightly with your hands. Repeat it for three times.

Benefits

- It helps to increase blood circulation.

- It strengthens your facial muscles.

- It keeps your skin and body hydrated.

2. Water air puff pose

How to do it: Fill your mouth with water and hold for 10 seconds while shifting it from your right cheek to left. Repeat the process for up to three times.

Benefits

- It helps achieve clear skin.

- It helps in hydration.

3. Pavanamuktasana or the wind-relieving pose

How to do it: Lie on your back and lift up on legs. Bend your raised legs at the knees and use both your hands to hold your knees. Bring your knees towards your forehead while lifting your head off the floor and moving it forward. Your forehead should touch your knees.

Benefits

- Considered the ideal yoga poses for constipation and indigestion, it is effective in removing gases and improving the digestive system.

- This posture gives significant relief to flatulence by quickening the movement and expulsion of the intestinal flatus.

- It also provides relief in case of chronic constipation and sluggish liver.

Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar gives more tips for avoid dehydration in summer:

Carry a water bottle with you

Water is most crucial to keep your organs in good condition and keep the body sufficiently active. Dehydration can lead to weakness, loss of immunity and also affect you in many other adverse ways. To ensure that you are drinking enough water through the day resort to carrying a water bottle with you. Just like how school children carry around a water bottle with them at all times, keep one filled with you so you can keep sipping on it at frequent intervals.

Consume fruit juices

Another way to keep the body hydrated is through the consumption of fruit juices. Choose fresh fruit juice over packaged juices. Fruits are rich in essential vitamins and minerals and fruit juices prepared freshly can be the next best alternative to fruit. Choose seasonal fruits such as watermelon, muskmelon or even a simple lime water can replenish the body and keep you from exhaustion.

