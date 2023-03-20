Diabetes can worsen in summer; tips to manage blood sugar amid heat wave

Every season poses unique challenges for people with diabetes for whom controlling blood sugar levels is very essential in order to lead a complication-free life. While sedentary habits are more common in winter season which could play a havoc with diabetes management, in summer diabetics are prone to heat exhaustion and heat stroke, as the disease could damage blood vessels and nerves which can in turn affect sweat glands. People who have diabetes may also lose water from their bodies more quickly as high sugar levels make one urinate more. This makes them more susceptible to dehydration. The body also uses insulin differently in summer and type 1 diabetes patients may need to monitor their blood sugar levels more frequently to determine the correct insulin dose needed. (Also read: Diabetes: Diet plan, dos and don'ts for diabetics to prevent sugar spikes) Staying active and avoiding heat is the key to manage diabetes in summer season(Freepik)

There are two major types of diabetes - type 1 and type 2. In type 1 diabetes, the pancreas does not make insulin, because the body's immune system attacks the islet cells in the pancreas that make insulin. In type 2 diabetes, the pancreas makes less insulin than it used to before, and your body becomes resistant to insulin.

"Diabetes is a common metabolic discovery that exasperates millions across the world. Diabetes is defined as a condition with the rise in blood sugar level. Healthy diet means a healthy life. People with diabetes may feel hungry or thirsty frequently, therefore they should take proper care of what they should eat, says Dietician Harpreet, Founder of Preet Fitness Class.

Here are 5 lifestyle changes you must make ahead of the hotter months to manage diabetes effectively, as suggested by Harpreet.

1. Stay physically active

Staying active and avoiding heat is the key to manage diabetes in summer season. One can try 30-minutes walk in morning and late evening and avoid stepping out later in the morning or around 4-5 pm. The best timing to walk is 1-3 hours after eating in order to best manage your blood sugar levels.

2. Eat fibre-rich food

A high-fibre diet may have significant benefits for people with diabetes. Foods which are high on fibre slows down digestion and prevent blood sugar spikes. Such foods also help in weight loss which can help you manage diabetes better and at the same time avoid blood pressure, heart disease and some types of cancer. Fibre-rich foods include whole grains such as oats, brown rice, whole grain bread and cereals, fruits, seeds, nuts, vegetables like zucchini, carrot, tomato among others.

3. Avoid sweet juices

Summer is the season when people gravitate towards fresh juices, smoothies and other refreshing drinks. But for people with diabetes, it is important to understand that juice not being rich in fibre and high in natural sugar content can elevate glucose levels very quickly. If you feel like drinking fruit juice in summer, make sure to have it in moderation and make them at home with fresh fruits.

4. Stay hydrated

High blood sugar levels force your kidneys to go into overdrive to get rid of extra sugar. The kidneys need to make more urine to help remove extra sugar from the body. Drinking water can help to reduce your blood sugar (glucose) levels. Thus, make sure to have plenty of water and hydrating foods during summer.

5. Monitor your blood sugar levels

Regular blood sugar monitoring is the most important thing you can do to manage type 1 diabetes and type 2 diabetes. You will be able to see what makes your number go up or down, such as eating different food, taking your medicine or being physically active.

