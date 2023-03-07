Diabetes: Diet plan, dos and don'ts for diabetics to prevent sugar spikes

What you are eating with diabetes can greatly impact your chances of long-term complications related to this metabolic disorder. Uncontrolled sugar levels can wreak havoc with many body processes and organs and with time chronic diseases are bound to affect your quality of life. Kidney diseases, nerve disorders, heart diseases, thyroid problems, dental issues and even amputation - not following a diabetes-appropriate lifestyle has dangerous implications. Indians especially are twice as likely as their western counterparts to have diabetes and it is estimated that the figure of around 80 million diabetes in India will swell to 135 million by 2045 which means many of us who have history of diabetes coupled with sedentary lifestyle can't afford to overlook the many risk factors surrounding us. (Also read: Diabetes: Bedtime rituals that can help manage blood sugar)

With diabetes, it's important to chalk out a diet plan that includes all your meals from breakfast, lunch, dinner and the snacks in between.

"A person with diabetes may feel very stressed because of the continuous management that this chronic condition requires. But if you have the right doctor and health coach to guide you in this journey, it can become an effortless task. As we all know, eating the right foods is essential to keep your sugar levels within the recommended range. The food items that you eat should have less carbohydrates and more fibre. You should also avoid having fried and sugary foods if you wish to achieve your health potential," says Sujata Sharma, the Senior Diabetes Educator of BeatO.

Sujata Sharma also shares a very effective Indian meal plan for diabetics with HT Digital.

"While being a treat for your taste buds, this diabetes-friendly diet plan will also help in keeping your blood glucose levels in check," says Sharma.

Here's a look:

Morning

Start your morning with a refreshing cup of green tea or normal tea (without sugar). For food options, you can have scrambled eggs with sauteed vegetables. For a vegetarian option, you can go for scrambled paneer with sauteed vegetables. You can even have flavoured buttermilk with flax seeds.

Lunch

You should make sure that you feel satiated with your lunch but also do not overindulge. You can opt for a low carb roti with palak paneer, sauteed cabbage with radish raita. Other options include low carb paratha with masala bhindi, baigan bharta and cucumber raita.

Evening Snack

Healthy munching options include a handful of roasted makhana or greek yoghurt. You can even have green tea with mixed nuts and oilseeds.

Dinner

You can have a low carb roti with chicken curry and a cucumber carrot salad. Continental meal options include thick mixed vegetable soup, paneer tikka or chicken tikka or fish tikka with green salad.

"Monitor your sugar levels regularly with a smartphone connected glucometer that can help you keep track of how different foods affect your sugar levels and then make smart choices. One of the most important aspects of meal planning for a person with diabetes includes portion size. You must remember not to overindulge on your favourite food items even when they are diabetes-friendly or labelled sugar free. You should also make sure that you use diabetes-friendly methods of cooking - you can opt for baking or grilling instead of frying," concludes Sujata Sharma.

