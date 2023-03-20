Summer fashion: Tips to blend comfort and style in your daily outfits

Whether you are a stay-at-home person or a highly sociable person, or even better, a blend of both worlds – the dilemma of how to dress casually without losing the touch of comfort and style is something most of us face regularly. Solid t-shirts, sweatpants, and jeans are practical and have stood by us since immemorial. There is a reason these outfits are considered fashion staples. But now and then, we like some change in our wardrobe as our fashion sense evolves with new trends. So, if you want to depart from the conventional options of casual outfits and embrace other alternatives, this guide is for you. These outfit ideas are perfect to be worn anywhere and everywhere. (Also read: From bodycon to thigh-high slit: 7 Hottest skirt trends for summer 2023 ) Summer is here, and it's time to refresh our wardrobes and embrace the latest fashion trends. But with rising temperatures, it can be a challenge to find clothes that are both comfortable and stylish. (Instagram )

Dr. Drishti Anand, Co-founder, LetsDressUp, shared with HT Lifestyle, some comfortable and stylish summer casual outfit ideas for your daily wear.

1. Tank top

Tank tops are perfect for summers as they are comfortable and give you a chic and easy breezy look.(Instagram)

Tank tops are versatile and comfortable and can be styled in numerous ways. Layer it with a jacket, blazer, or long or short shrug, depending on the occasion and the ambience. A denim jacket or leather jacket can give a casual look, while a blazer can create a more formal look. Pair your tank top with a midi or maxi skirt that can create an elegant look. A floral or printed skirt can add a pop of colour to the outfit. Accessorizing with statement necklaces, bracelets, or earrings can elevate the outfit. Gold or silver jewellery can add a touch of elegance to the outfit.

2. Flowy kaftan dress

Kaftans are typically made from lightweight and breathable fabrics such as cotton or linen, making them perfect for hot weather. (Instagram)

Warmer days call for easy-flowing kaftan dresses. You can choose the length per your comfort; opt for a long flowy Kaftan dress or a shorter one. Whether you like bold prints, floral, or just solids, the options are endless and are perfect for a casual setting. As per the occasion, you can choose to style this outfit with simple accessories. Go for a pastel floral dress, and pair it with contrasting sandals and a cute sling purse in contrasting colours. We bet you will turn heads with even a simple look like this.

3. Graphic shirt

Sunny looked ravishing as ever in a white cropped top printed in quirky colours and graphic prints. She teamed it with a green short skirt with a silver belt.(Instagram/@sunnyleone)

If you are one of those people with a penchant for all things bright and bold, a graphic shirt with quirky and fun messages is perfect for flaunting your summer style. You can opt for a shirt that speaks with its colours, motifs, messages, or pattern to make an impact. Colourful Palazzo pants, Flared jeans, or ripped pants are in vogue and look chic when paired with a shirt and delicate accessories. Wear ankle-strap sandals, sports shoes, or contrasting ballerinas for footwear, and you will look like you have just arrived on a tropical island for a much-needed vacation.

4. Pastel tunics

Karishma Kapoor is an easy breezy cream coloured tunic dress. (Instagram/@therealkarismakapoor)

Simple pastel-tone tunics or tops are a must-have in every wardrobe. They are super stylish and comfortable and can be worn in many ways – from morning coffee runs to late-night supermarket visits and long-haul flights to night overs. Depending on the occasion, you can opt for a dark shade of cotton or linen pants. You could also tuck the tunic in and wear it with well-fitted trousers. Complete the look with white, sporty sneakers while retaining the outfit’s casual nature.

A casual outfit doesn’t have to look sloppy. Pay attention to the fit and pattern; you can achieve a polished look without compromising comfort!

Follow more stories on Twitter and Facebook