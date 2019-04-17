Anushka Sharma stuns in perfect evening wear as she hosts dinner with Virat Kohli. See latest pics

Actor Anushka Sharma along with husband Virat Kohli played the perfect host to IPL team Royal Challengers Bangalore along with MS Dhoni and others present at the dinner. The Zero actor looked stunning in a combination of a blue top and white skirt with interesting silhouettes and pleats. She kept her hair open and accessorised with a watch. The minimal look is perfect for a summer evening, a weekend brunch and even comfortable travel wear. The couple looked radiant in pictures circulating across social media.



Actor Anushka Sharma’s style has always been a mix of contemporary and classic. While the actor looked ethereal in traditional wear by designers like Sabyasachi and Manish Malhotra over the years, she also nailed the edgy pantsuit, gowns and casual wear like a pro. She has never hesitated in trying new silhouettes and patterns and her airport looks and public appearances are proof that the actor keeps experimenting with a range of style and fashion statements. Be it monochrome or colours, the gorgeous actor has it all covered in style and how. Her shirt dresses, matching separates, oversized bags and refreshing neutral summer make-up makes the actor stand out among her contemporaries. Clearly, less is more for Anushka Sharma and we love it.



Anushka Sharma’s recent top 5 looks:



Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter



First Published: Apr 17, 2019 12:50 IST