Tired of video calls? Study says your Zoom background might be to blame

Videoconferencing offers many benefits, but it isn't without its share of downsides. Did you know spending hours on video calls can lead to physical, emotional, or cognitive tiredness – a phenomenon known as videoconferencing fatigue (VF). A recent study published in Frontiers in Psychology investigated whether our choice of virtual backgrounds could influence how tired we get from video calls. Also read | Think mental health is all in your head? This study reveals how your body plays a huge role The next time you're setting up for a virtual meeting, be mindful about the virtual background you pick. (Pexels)

Be mindful of your virtual background choices

The researchers surveyed 610 videoconferencing users in Singapore and found some interesting links between the types of backgrounds the participants used and their levels of VF. The results showed that people who use video backgrounds experienced the highest levels of VF. Those who use blurred backgrounds also experienced higher VF than those who use static images.

“We show that the use of different types and contents of virtual backgrounds can contribute to VF... Users who utilise video virtual backgrounds experience higher levels of VF compared to those who use image or blurred virtual backgrounds,” said Heng Zhang, co-author of the study published in Frontiers in Psychology and a researcher at the Nanyang Technological University Wee Kim Wee School of Communication and Information.

“Our brains automatically react to new information in the environment. This consumes cognitive resources, which then increases cognitive load and consequently leads to VF,” Zhang added.

Key takeaways

If you're feeling off after video calls, switching up your virtual background may be of help. In addition to the type of background, the environment that is depicted in the background can also influence VF. “Users who use nature-themed backgrounds report lower levels of VF compared to others... In a work setting, a nature-themed image background might be the ideal choice,” Zhang said.

Other backgrounds, such as office settings or public spaces can increase people's pressure to self-present as if they actually were in one of those settings, leading to increased fatigue. Therefore, the new study suggests sticking to static images, especially nature scenes, and avoiding video backgrounds that feel too 'professional'.

While this study focused on a specific population and did not look at other factors that could contribute to VF, it definitely gives you something to think about the next time you're setting up for a virtual meeting.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.