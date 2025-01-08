Understanding enlarged pores: Causes, effects, and treatment options

With Korean glass skin surfacing on social media and being the star of skincare conversations, enlarged pores with uneven skin texture may feel like an impediment to achieving the clear skin goal. Enlarged pores can make individuals more concerned and conscious of their skin's uneven texture. It may feel frustrating when you have curbed your acne breakouts, but the pores feel too visible. But did you know skin texture and pores are normal? They only appear more prominent and big due to certain skin conditions. Enlarged pores are a common skin condition, when the pores become more visible due to excess oil production and other reasons. (Shutterstock)

In an interview with HT, Dr Sagar Gujjar, MD Dermatologist (IFAAD), Founder and Head at Skinwood Luxury Aesthetics Centre, explained more about enlarged pores, what skin conditions trigger enlarged pores and how to effectively treat them.

ALSO READ: Complete guide to retinoids: When to start and introduce it in your skincare routine, based on skin type

Understanding skin enlarged pores

Despite pores feeling like an anomaly on the skin and a hurdle to achieving smooth skin, Dr Gujjar assures that they are completely normal.

He explained, “We need to understand that it’s not possible to remove them, as these pores are simply openings for hair follicles, which are an anatomical part of our skin structure. Functionally, pores are openings for hair and help produce natural oil on the surface through sebaceous glands. In some areas like the cheeks, forehead, and nose, the size of sebaceous glands is bigger, so obviously, the pore size seems bigger. However, the visibility of these pores differs from person to person based on their skin type.”

Dr Gujjar pointed out that individuals with oily skin tend to have more visible pores because each pore contains a sebaceous gland opening.

Scenarios that increase pore size

Frequent breakouts may exacerbate enlarged pores visibility. (Shutterstock)

While pores are a natural part of the skin, certain things can cause them to appear enlarged. As the dermatologist explained earlier, while it's not possible to completely get rid of the pores, one can surely look out for these red flags that drive enlarged pores. By identifying and addressing these issues, individuals can better manage their skincare routines to minimize the appearance of enlarged pores and improve overall skin texture. Skincare routines can be aligned to address these issues:

Too much sebum production.

Too much sweat can cause surface irritation due to salt and accumulate in hair follicles, causing blockages.

Active bacterial infections like acne.

Excessive use of exfoliators can increase dead skin residue and block pores.

Not using enough moisturizer for dry skin.

How to reduce

The treatment for enlarged pores depends on an individual's skin type and condition, so Dr. Gujjar proposed consulting a dermatologist for personalized treatment. However, he outlined a general treatment approach to help those seeking to make their pores less visible.

First, he pointed out the skin type that is most susceptible to enlarged pores- the oily skin type. For those whose skin is too oily, he advised using salicylic acid-based and glycolic acid-based cleansers.

Further, he suggested using non-comedogenic sunscreen. Along with this, Dr Gujjar added that a non-comedogenic moisturizer is a must. There was repeated emphasis on non-comedogenic skincare products as they won't clog pores. These blockages lead to the build-up of excess oil and dirt and may increase pore visibility.

People with enlarged pores should be mindful of their makeup habits, as Dr Gujjar cautioned against excessive use of makeup products, which can clog pores and lead to inflammation. He emphasized avoiding common mistakes, such as sleeping with makeup on, as this can worsen skin concerns. He recommended taking additional care by practising double cleansing to thoroughly remove makeup before going to bed.

Lastly one can also opt for in-clinic treatments for reducing the visibility of the acne pores. Dr Gujjar recommended Chemical peels, lasers, and other energy-based devices like Morpheus8.

ALSO READ: Hot water baths to popping pimples: Dermatologist reveals biggest skincare mistakes you might be making

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.