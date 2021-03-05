IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Health / Were you up all night again? Tips to help you beat 4 am angst
(Shutterstock)
(Shutterstock)
health

Were you up all night again? Tips to help you beat 4 am angst

Arguments you could have navigated better, vital to-dos that you’re not sure you’ve done, the quiet whisperings of an anxious mind — these are a few of our least favourite things
READ FULL STORY
By Vanessa Viegas
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 05:45 PM IST

Arguments you could have navigated better, vital to-dos that you’re not sure you’ve done, the quiet whisperings of an anxious mind — these are a few of our least favourite things. And they tend to pop into the head just as one is rolling over, mid-snooze, till you’re suddenly wide awake in the dead of night, thoughts rattling around, unable to sleep again.

It’s referred to as 4 am angst. There are even playlists for it on Spotify. Though it would take some song to lull one back to sleep once that list of misdemeanours, missed opportunities and mis-speaks has started playing.

The reason 4 am angst is so hard to shake, psychologists say, is that there’s nothing else for the mind to latch on to. During the day, there are a variety of strategies used, almost as a reflex, to keep anxious thoughts at bay — work, chores, workouts, conversation, cooking, TV, hobbies, food.

Most people are task-focused during the day too, since daytime activities are usually well-defined and time-bound. Bedtime brings all that mental activity to a halt and a mind in this state, when stimulated, can find it much more difficult to shift gears.

Before you know it, 10 minutes has stretched into two hours, and now you have one more thing to worry about. “At night, with no other distractions and no other thoughts in the mind, problems tends to feel magnified as well,” says Dr Vikas Maurya, head of department and director for sleep disorders and pulmonology at Fortis Hospital, Delhi. “You wake mid-slumber worrying about one thing, the worries multiply and the cycle can continue all night.”

The relative quiet and isolation of night-time doesn’t help, creating a predisposition to catastrophise. What starts with a random thought about something that needs to be done the next day can become a list of anticipated problems, each appearing bigger and more inescapable than it will in the morning.

* Step 1: Recognise the pattern. Typically, a problem becomes magnified in the mind and leads to thoughts of another problem and then another until the mind is leaping from one to the next in a loop. Break the loop by reminding yourself that the problems aren’t looming; they just look larger because your mind is empty. At 4 am, it may seem like the very worst thing that you let slip to a colleague the personal details of another colleague’s life. In the morning, it will no longer feel like the end of life as you know it.

* Step 2: Face your concern and ask yourself clarifying questions about it. First, what parts of this problem are still within your control? Second, what can you do about those specific areas? You’re going to find a way out in the morning; you might as well start to find your way there now.

* Step 3: Talk. If you have someone you can reach out to or call, do so. “It’s good to talk things through with a friend or family member who might help you see a solution, or see the problem differently,” says Dr Maurya.

* Step 4: Calm, don’t overstimulate, yourself. Don’t reach for the phone and avoid looking at the clock. Instead, try deep breathing and relaxation techniques. Go to a happy place (by this point in the pandemic, you likely have more than one).

* Step 5: Breathe. Calming the body is integral to calming the mind, which is now in the fight or flight mode — characterised by a rush of adrenaline and quickened breathing and heart rate. “There are simple meditation and breathing exercises you can do while in bed,” says Dr Maurya. “If you still find it difficult to tune out, get up and do something else, in another room, until you’re sleepy again.”

Reading or writing are good options. They give the mind something else to focus on and can also help the mind wind back down towards sleep. Avoid screens. In fact, Dr Maurya says that if you avoid your phone for at least an hour before bed, you may sleep better through the night to begin with.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Here’s how you can locate Covid-19 on your skin(Twitter/samrinahashmi)
Here’s how you can locate Covid-19 on your skin(Twitter/samrinahashmi)
health

Here’s how you can locate Covid-19 on your skin

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 06:41 PM IST
  • As the new coronavirus variants spread and Covid-19 symptoms continue to increase and expand, here’s how you can locate the infection through these four kinds of skin changes
READ FULL STORY
Close
(Shutterstock)
(Shutterstock)
health

Were you up all night again? Tips to help you beat 4 am angst

By Vanessa Viegas
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 05:45 PM IST
Arguments you could have navigated better, vital to-dos that you’re not sure you’ve done, the quiet whisperings of an anxious mind — these are a few of our least favourite things
READ FULL STORY
Close
According to a new study, digital solutions including remote monitoring can help chronic pain sufferers manage their pain and reduce the probability of misuse of prescription opioids.(Unsplash)
According to a new study, digital solutions including remote monitoring can help chronic pain sufferers manage their pain and reduce the probability of misuse of prescription opioids.(Unsplash)
health

Study suggests digital apps can help chronic pain sufferers

ANI, Washington [us]
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 04:54 PM IST
Health apps have become a popular tool to track fitness, weight loss, sleep, and even menstrual cycles, and now another benefit of using digital applications has come to light.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Natasa Stankovic shares new fitness video(Instagram/natasastankovic__ )
Natasa Stankovic shares new fitness video(Instagram/natasastankovic__ )
health

Natasa Stankovic's fitness video will serve as motivation for weekend workout

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 04:31 PM IST
  • Natasa Stankovic recently shared a workout video which is a mix of boxing and zumba. The extensive fitness session is inspiring us to stop procrastinating and start our weekend on a healthy note.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Music producer Rudy Willingham's hilarious hack might make kids drink more milk(Instagram/rudy_willingham)
Music producer Rudy Willingham's hilarious hack might make kids drink more milk(Instagram/rudy_willingham)
health

Music producer Rudy Willingham's hilarious hack might make kids drink more milk

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 02:31 PM IST
  • Music producer Rudy Willingham recently broke the Internet as he suggested fathers out there to use Beer Bong setup as an innovative feeding technique to make toddlers like his daughter, drink more milk easily without any mess | Watch
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
health

Doubling masks doesn't reduce chances of coronavirus spread: Japan supercomputer

Reuters, Tokyo, Japan
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 02:11 PM IST
The findings in part contradict recent recommendations from the U.S. Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that two masks were better than one at reducing a person's exposure to the coronavirus.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dwayne Johnson(Instagram)
Dwayne Johnson(Instagram)
health

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson channels Covid-19 lessons into new energy drink

Bloomberg
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 02:07 PM IST
The megawatt actor and entrepreneur on balancing his time, keeping healthy, and the unexpected benefits of pandemic precautions
READ FULL STORY
Close
While the study does not establish that slow walking is a cause of death, the association persisted across at least nine tumour types.(Unsplash)
While the study does not establish that slow walking is a cause of death, the association persisted across at least nine tumour types.(Unsplash)
health

Study finds walking pace among cancer survivors may be important for survival

ANI, Washington [us]
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 01:08 PM IST
A new study led by Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis and the National Cancer Institute has identified an association between slow walking pace and an increased risk of death among cancer survivors.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The human genome has evolved to favour the inheritance of very different characteristics in males and females, which in turn makes men more vulnerable to a host of physical and mental health conditions(Pixabay)
The human genome has evolved to favour the inheritance of very different characteristics in males and females, which in turn makes men more vulnerable to a host of physical and mental health conditions(Pixabay)
health

Evolution drives boys to be more prone to autism and other conditions

ANI, Washington [us]
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 12:39 PM IST
A team of genetic researchers during a recent study concluded that evolutionary forces drive a glaring gender imbalance in the occurrence of many health conditions, including autism.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Thanks Divija for spreading the word on mental well-being. (Divija Bhasin)
Thanks Divija for spreading the word on mental well-being. (Divija Bhasin)
health

Divija Bhasin, an Instagrammer who is spreading awareness about mental health

By Nikita Bhardwaj | HealthShots
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 12:26 PM IST
Awkwardgoat3, a mental health page by psychologist Divija Bhasin, has become a safe space on Instagram for those who don’t have a sounding board.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Adolescents were about twice as likely to report wheezing or whistling in the chest than those who used e-cigarettes or smoked, findings from the University of Michigan showed.(Unsplash)
Adolescents were about twice as likely to report wheezing or whistling in the chest than those who used e-cigarettes or smoked, findings from the University of Michigan showed.(Unsplash)
health

Vaping cannabis may be worse for lungs than smoking, study shows

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 10:37 AM IST
Vaping cannabis may put teens at a greater risk for developing symptoms of lung injury than those who smoke cigarettes, or marijuana, or who vape nicotine, according to a new study.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Heart problems may be rare in pro athletes after Covid-19(Unsplash)
Heart problems may be rare in pro athletes after Covid-19(Unsplash)
health

Athletes who suffered from Covid-19, have rare chance of heart problems, study

AP
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 08:40 AM IST
  • A new study published in the JAMA Cardiology has shown that the coronavirus can cause inflammation in many organs, including the heart but that is not the case in pro athletes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
According to a new study, green tea supplements modulate facial development in children with Down syndrome. The study, led by Belgian and Spanish researchers, was published in Nature Scientific Reports.(Unsplash)
According to a new study, green tea supplements modulate facial development in children with Down syndrome. The study, led by Belgian and Spanish researchers, was published in Nature Scientific Reports.(Unsplash)
health

Green tea extracts may benefit facial development of children with Down syndrome

ANI, Washington [us]
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 06:57 PM IST
Green tea is already known for its antioxidant properties, which aid in immunity boosting and weight loss, but did you know that it can also prove beneficial for the facial development of children with Down syndrome?
READ FULL STORY
Close
You are beautiful just the way you are.(Sone Kanwar)
You are beautiful just the way you are.(Sone Kanwar)
health

Here’s how MBA-turned-beauty blogger Sone Kanwar is redefining beauty standards

By Nikita Bhardwaj | HealthShots
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 04:16 PM IST
“Beauty is not about looking great, but feeling great as well,” says Sone Kanwar, a beauty influencer who goes by the name Glossypolish on Instagram.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vicky Kaushal does box jumps in new fitness video(Instagram/ vickykaushal09)
Vicky Kaushal does box jumps in new fitness video(Instagram/ vickykaushal09)
health

Vicky Kaushal's new fitness video features hilarious background music, seen yet?

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 04:12 PM IST
  • Vicky Kaushal recently shared a new fitness video in which the actor can be seen doing extremely tough box jumps. However, it was the background music in the clip that impressed his followers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP