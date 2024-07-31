World Lung Cancer Day: What is the theme for 2024? Know date, history, significance

World Lung Cancer Day 2024: Lung cancer is one of the most common types of cancer that claims more than a million lives every year. The early signs of lung cancer include chest pain, cough accompanied by blood, wheezing, shortness of breath and weight loss. One of the predominant causes of lung cancer is tobacco consumption. Every year, World Lung Cancer Day is observed on August 1.(Shutterstock)

Exposure to pollution comes as a close second. In India, lung cancer is very common due to the harmful lifestyle habits, and exposure to polluted air. Every year, World Lung Cancer Day is observed to raise awareness and explore ways to combat it. As we gear up to observe the important day, here are a few things that we must keep in mind.

World Lung Cancer Day 2024: Date

Every year, World Lung Cancer Day is observed on August 1. This year, the special day falls on Thursday.

World Lung Cancer Day 2024: History

In 2012, the Forum of International Respiratory Societies (FIRS) and the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer (IASLC) decided that every year, August 1 will be observed as World Lung Cancer Day to raise awareness about the disease and the unhealthy lifestyle habits that we must change to stay safe. Since then, August 1 is observed as World Lung Cancer Day every year.

World Lung Cancer Day 2024: Theme

The theme for this year’s World Lung Cancer Day is - Close the care gap: Everyone deserves access to cancer care.

World Lung Cancer Day 2024: Significance

Lung Cancer can be categorised into two types - non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and small-cell lung cancer (SCLC). Every year, on World Lung Cancer Day, the potential risk of lung cancer, prevention tips, lifestyle changes and treatment options are discussed. People are made aware of the risk of lung cancer and the significance of early detection. This day also serves as an opportunity for people to come together and explore ways to make cancer treatment accessible and affordable for all.

