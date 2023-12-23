Reflecting on 2023, we realise it was a year of wellness resilience and transformation, marked by health, healing and holistic well-being that prioritised wellness on every front. Hence, while bidding farewell to 2023, fitness enthusiasts like us can't help but celebrate the achievements and milestones where from mindfulness to movement, there have been many wellness triumphs in retrospect that unveiled the health trends, a legacy of well-being and balance, which we will be carrying forward to New Year 2024. Year ender 2023: From mindfulness to movement, 6 wellness trends in retrospect (Photo by Edmond Dantès on Pexels)

Echoing that the year 2023 was a year of new dimension in the field of health and wellness, Dr Trupti Padhi, Senior Dietitian, Certified Diabetic Educator and Consultant on Practo, revealed the new changes and trends that defined it as the Year of Wellness -

Digital Health Platforms: The advent of cutting-edge applications revolutionised healthcare accessibility. These digital platforms facilitated seamless connections between individuals and healthcare services, making it easier for people to manage their well-being. Holistic Wellness Centers: Many establishments took center stage, offering comprehensive health and wellness solutions. These centers integrated various services, including nutrition guidance, beauty treatments and fitness programs, providing a one-stop destination for holistic well-being. Spiritual Classes for Stress Relief: Recognising the crucial link between mental and physical health, 2023 saw a surge in online and offline spiritual classes. These classes focused on stress relief and quality sleep, essential components for a healthy and disease-free life. Diverse Fitness Coaching Classes: The year embraced diverse fitness modalities, ranging from high-energy options like Zumba and aerobics to holistic practices such as Yoga and Pilates. These fitness coaching classes not only targeted physical health but also emphasised mental well-being. Health Awareness Webinars and Seminars: Mass awareness took center stage with the organisation of online webinars and offline seminars. These events aimed to educate the public on effective health management strategies in the fast-paced modern lifestyle. Social Media as Health Information Hubs: Popular social networking sites such as YouTube, Facebook and Instagram became valuable hubs for health and wellness information. Influencers and experts utilised these platforms to share insights, tips and advice, contributing to the dissemination of crucial health-related knowledge

The year 2023 stood as a pivotal moment, where advancements in technology, holistic wellness approaches and increased awareness efforts converged to redefine the contours of health and fitness. Cheers to a healthy end!