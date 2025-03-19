Menu Explore
New 'Assassin's Creed' game criticised in Japan parliament

AFP |
Mar 19, 2025 01:28 PM IST

New 'Assassin's Creed' game criticised in Japan parliament

A Japanese lawmaker on Wednesday slammed the latest video game in the hit "Assassin's Creed" series, complaining that a samurai character destroys the interior of a Shinto shrine.

New 'Assassin's Creed' game criticised in Japan parliament
New 'Assassin's Creed' game criticised in Japan parliament

"Shadows" the game by France's Ubisoft, to be released on Thursday is set in 16th-century feudal Japan inspired by real historical events and samurai movies.

But one gameplay video on YouTube shows the character firing a bow towards priests and destroying a traditional drum and an altar.

"It's important to treat culture with respect," Hiroyuki Kada, a member of the conservative ruling Liberal Democratic Party, said in parliament.

"I'm concerned that attacks and acts of destruction in the game may lead to imitation nuisance behaviour in the real world," Kada said.

The lawmaker also criticised the French gamemaker for using a shrine that actually exists in his constituency of Hyogo region, without gaining permission from the shrine itself.

"Shadows" has already sparked fierce debate online and beyond for casting a black samurai, Yasuke, as one of the two playable protagonists.

A Japanese petition against the depiction of the samurai character received more than 100,000 signatures.

The petition's text blasted a "lack of historical accuracy and cultural respect" by game developers.

Japanese gamers have also posted angrily about the fact players can destroy the interiors of venerated shrines.

Yuichi Goza, assistant professor at the International Research Center for Japanese Studies in Kyoto, told AFP last week that this reaction "should have been foreseen".

"I understand France's secularist principles, but it's important to acknowledge that ill-considered insults about religion can spark strong reactions," Goza said.

The 20-year "Assassin's Creed" saga has been attacked in the past, including by hard-left French politician Jean-Luc Melenchon for how firebrand Maximilien Robespierre was depicted in "Assassin's Creed Unity", set during the French Revolution.

Beyond delays, other setbacks that hit "Shadows" before Thursday have included copies of the game leaking a month before release.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Latest Lifestyle News
Latest Lifestyle News
