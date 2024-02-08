5 ways getting a dog can improve your child's health

One of the best gifts you can ever give your child is the company of a furry four-legged friend which can contribute significantly to their physical and mental health. Researchers from Telethon Institute and The University of Western Australia, followed 600 children, aged between two and seven-years-old, over a 3-year period to study impact of dog ownership or loss on physical activity levels. The study found out that having a dog in the house promotes healthy movement behaviour in little ones and girls who had a dog increased their light intensity activities and games by 52 minutes a day, while those who lost the pet decreased their light intensity activities and games by 62 minutes a day. (Also read: Is sharing your bed with your pet a good idea? Explore the risks and benefits) Playing with a dog can reduce stress levels in children and promote flow of feel-good hormones(Freepik)

Playing with a dog can reduce stress levels in children and promote flow of feel-good hormones. Caring for a dog also have a positive influence on children teaching them empathy and compassion. Besides having pets early in life can help lower risk of diseases due to allergies and asthma.

Dr. Bhanu Sharma, Chief Medical officer & Head of Cardiology, MaxPetZ in an interview with HT Digital shares ways owning a dog can improve a child's health.

1. Increased physical activity

Playing and exercising with a dog or cat can help a child with learning disorders stay alert and attentive throughout the day. It can also be a great antidote to stress and frustration caused by the learning disability. A study conducted by Australian researchers and published in the International Journal of Behavioral Nutrition and Physical Activity followed 600 children, revealing that girls with dogs engaged in more light intensity physical activity daily. And this can be observed in day-to-day life as well. Playing with dogs, taking them for walks and caring for them automatically leads to higher activity levels and this impact on health continues well into adulthood.

2. Aid differently-abled children's development

Some children with autism or other learning difficulties are better able to interact with pets than people. Autistic children often rely on non-verbal cues to communicate, just as animals do. And learning to first connect with a pet may even help an autistic child in their interactions with people. Pets can help children with learning disabilities learn how to regulate stress and calm themselves, making them better equipped to overcome the challenges of their disorder.

Interacting with a dog can help children develop better social skills. It teaches them responsibility, empathy, and how to care for another being. One study found that dogs can help children with ADHD focus their attention in the study. Kids who read to real animals showed better social skills and more sharing, cooperation, and volunteering. They also had fewer behavioural problems.

3. Reduced stress and anxiety

Interaction with dogs has been shown to lower stress levels in children. Petting a dog can release feel-good hormones in the brain, such as oxytocin, and decrease stress-inducing hormones like cortisol.

4. Improved immune system

Exposure to pets early in life has been linked to a lower risk of developing allergies and asthma. Dogs can bring various bacteria into the home, which can help strengthen a child's immune system by exposing them to a wider range of microbes.

5. Emotional development

Caring for a dog teaches children about empathy, compassion, and responsibility. It provides them with a sense of purpose and can help in the development of their emotional intelligence. The unconditional love from a dog can also be a source of comfort and reduce feelings of loneliness.

While owning and caring for a dog is a significant commitment, research time and again has shown that its positive impact on a child’s development and health can be profound.