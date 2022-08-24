Pet care: Simple steps to toilet train your puppy

Bringing a puppy home is such an exciting moment but what you need to know is, that training a puppy is the most essential aspect of being a successful pet parent. Stay patient and consistent with your puppy and you will have a toilet-trained puppy in no time. No pet parent can avoid experiencing dirty homes and unpleasant odors. Here are a few tips and tricks that can help you to effectively toilet train your pet. (Also read: How to stop your dog from chewing home items? Know from expert )

1. Keep the puppy on a regular feeding schedule. Give them lots of opportunities to go to the toilet, at least every two hours.

2. Take the puppy out to eliminate first thing in the morning and then once every 30 minutes to an hour. Take your puppy to the toilet as soon as they wake up and after eating or drinking.

3. Take the puppy to the same spot each time to do their business. Assign a toilet area, as this will help them recognize where to go.

4. When your puppy eliminates outside, praise them or give them a treat. Once they are done, reward them with a treat and plenty of praise.

5. Don’t punish your puppy for accidents. This can slow progress, so keep the toilet training positive. Accidents are bound to happen, but stick to your routine and your puppy will soon be house-trained.

6. Your puppy will want assistance and your patience when they need to relieve themselves, just like human children do. Your puppy could experience loneliness and anxiety. Hence, be present with them when they’re doing their business.

7. To clean up the mess, use a dog pee pad or newspaper. Take this pee pad that has been wrapped up and place it in your specified location. Your puppy will want to relieve themselves there if they scent their urine at a particular location.

