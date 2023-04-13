Delicious homemade chaat recipes for summer season
On days when you do not feel like eating your regular roti-sabzi-rice, here are easy-to-make chaat options you can make at home.
After a warm February and a pleasant March, summer has officially started in India as the mercury climbs up higher with each passing day. With intense heat comes many complications and decreased appetite is one of them. The spicy curries, dal fries and stir fries that tasted heavenly during the colder months and made a great team with roti and rice fail to tempt the taste buds in summer. There is no prize for guessing what one craves the most during summer. From cool lemonades, yoghurt, curd, buttermilk, frozen treats to milk shakes - foods that cool the gut and the body thankfully provide the much-needed relief. (Also read: 5 delicious fruit salads you must add to your diet in summer)
On days when you do not feel like eating your regular roti-sabzi-rice or have zero appetite, homemade chaat made with healthy ingredients can be an amazing option. With your favourite sweet and sour chutneys, a little bit of curd, spices and lemon, your appetite can make a smashing comeback and your gut will thank you too.
"In the summer time when you do not want to eat heavy snacks, chaat is the perfect light snack and goes well with buttermilk or lemonade to cool yourself. You can enjoy chaat at any time of the day and at any place. You can also enjoy chaat from the comforts of your house and the best thing is you don’t have to feel guilty about having it as it will be healthy and full of nutrients," says Pooja Kedia, Executive Nutritionist, Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, Whitefield, Bangalore.
Here are some easy-to-make healthy and tasty chaat recipes you can enjoy at home:
1. Oats Chaat
Ingredients
Oats (roasted and cooled) – 1 cup
Curd – half cup
Chickpeas (boiled and cooled) – 1/4 cup
Peanuts (boiled and cooled)– 1/4 cup
Cornflakes – 1/4 cup
Cucumber finely chopped – 2 tbsp
Tomato finely chopped – 2 tbsp
Mint coriander chutney – 2 tsp
Tamarind chutney – 2 tsp
Black salt – to taste
Chaat masala – to taste
Lemon juice – 1 tsp
Coriander (chopped) – for garnishing
Pomegranate seeds– for garnishing
Method
- Mix curd and oats together in a big bowl.
- Add cornflakes, boiled chickpeas and mix well.
- Add cucumber, tomato, boiled peanuts, chaat masala, black salt, lemon juice, green chutney, tamarind chutney and mix well.
- Garnish with 1 tsp curd, chopped coriander and pomegranate seeds.
- Serve immediately.
2. Soya Tikki Chaat
Ingredients
For Tikki
Soya chunks (soaked in warm water and squeezed) – 100 gm
Masoor dal (soaked and boiled) – 50 gm
Paneer (grated) – ½ cup
Cumin seed powder – ½ tsp
Chaat masala – ½ tsp
Salt – to taste
Ghee – few drops
Other ingredients:
Chickpeas (soaked and boiled) – 1 cup
Onion (chopped) – 1/4 cup
Tomato (chopped) – 1/4 cup
Green chillies (chopped) – 1/2 tsp
Mint and coriander chutney – 2 tsp
Tamarind chutney – 2 tsp
Curd – 2 tsp
Salt – to taste
Chilli powder – to taste
Chat masala – to taste
Coriander – for garnishing
Method
- Mix Soya chunks, grated paneer, boiled masoor dal, cumin seed powder, chaat masala and salt in a bowl to form a firm dough. Prepare small tikkis from the dough.
- Heat a pan, add a splash of ghee and place tikkis on it. Place tikkis on tawa and cook on medium flame till golden brown.
- Place the tikkis on a plate. Spread boiled chickpeas, chopped onions, tomato, green chillies, curd, green chutney and tamarind chutney over it.
- Add a dash of salt, chaat masala and chilli powder.
- Garnish with coriander and serve.
3. Baked Fruit Chaat
Ingredients
Apple cubes – ½ cup
Pear cubes – ½ cup
Guava cubes – ½ cup
Pineapple cubes – ½ cup
Banana sliced – 2
Greek Yogurt – 1 cup
Olive oil - 1 tsp
Cumin powder – ½ tsp
Salt – to taste
Chopped coriander – for garnishing
Pomegranate seeds – for garnishing
Method:
- Mix salt, cumin powder and olive oil in a bowl.
- Add all the fruits and mix well so that all the fruits are coated with the mixture.
- Spread the fruits in a baking tray. Place tray in oven at 180 degrees for 15 minutes and remove from oven.
- Add 1 cup of Greek yogurt. Garnish with coriander and pomegranate.
4. Leftover Roti Chaat
Ingredients
Leftover roti – 2
Sprouts - 1 cup
Onion (chopped) – ¼ cup
Tomato (chopped) – ¼ cup
Curd – 2 tbsp
Coriander chutney – 2 tsp
Raw mango (finely chopped) – 2 tsp
Peanuts (roasted) – 1 tbsp
Salt – to taste
Chaat masala – to taste
Beetroot (grated)- for garnishing
Coriander (chopped) – for garnishing
Method:
- Place the rotis on a microwave safe plate and microwave on high for 2 minutes or until crisp.
- Crush the rotis in big pieces.
- Mix rest of the ingredients with the crushed rotis.
- Garnish with grated beetroot and coriander
5. Ripe Mango Chaat
Ingredients
Ripe mango (Alphonso) diced – 2 cups
Cherry tomato – 1 cup
Raw mango finely chopped – 1 tsp
Puffed rice – ½ cup
Peanuts (boiled) -1/2 cup
Pumpkin seeds – 1 tsp
Chaat masala- to taste
Lime juice- 1 tsp
Salt - to taste
Mint leaves (finely chopped)– for garnishing
Method:
- Mix all the ingredients together in a large bowl, toss well.
- Garnish with mint leaves and serve immediately.