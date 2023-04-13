Delicious homemade chaat recipes for summer season

After a warm February and a pleasant March, summer has officially started in India as the mercury climbs up higher with each passing day. With intense heat comes many complications and decreased appetite is one of them. The spicy curries, dal fries and stir fries that tasted heavenly during the colder months and made a great team with roti and rice fail to tempt the taste buds in summer. There is no prize for guessing what one craves the most during summer. From cool lemonades, yoghurt, curd, buttermilk, frozen treats to milk shakes - foods that cool the gut and the body thankfully provide the much-needed relief. (Also read: 5 delicious fruit salads you must add to your diet in summer) In summer time when you do not want to eat heavy snacks, chaat is the perfect light snack(Pinterest)

On days when you do not feel like eating your regular roti-sabzi-rice or have zero appetite, homemade chaat made with healthy ingredients can be an amazing option. With your favourite sweet and sour chutneys, a little bit of curd, spices and lemon, your appetite can make a smashing comeback and your gut will thank you too.

"In the summer time when you do not want to eat heavy snacks, chaat is the perfect light snack and goes well with buttermilk or lemonade to cool yourself. You can enjoy chaat at any time of the day and at any place. You can also enjoy chaat from the comforts of your house and the best thing is you don’t have to feel guilty about having it as it will be healthy and full of nutrients," says Pooja Kedia, Executive Nutritionist, Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, Whitefield, Bangalore.

Here are some easy-to-make healthy and tasty chaat recipes you can enjoy at home:

1. Oats Chaat

Ingredients

Oats (roasted and cooled) – 1 cup

Curd – half cup

Chickpeas (boiled and cooled) – 1/4 cup

Peanuts (boiled and cooled)– 1/4 cup

Cornflakes – 1/4 cup

Cucumber finely chopped – 2 tbsp

Tomato finely chopped – 2 tbsp

Mint coriander chutney – 2 tsp

Tamarind chutney – 2 tsp

Black salt – to taste

Chaat masala – to taste

Lemon juice – 1 tsp

Coriander (chopped) – for garnishing

Pomegranate seeds– for garnishing

Method

- Mix curd and oats together in a big bowl.

- Add cornflakes, boiled chickpeas and mix well.

- Add cucumber, tomato, boiled peanuts, chaat masala, black salt, lemon juice, green chutney, tamarind chutney and mix well.

- Garnish with 1 tsp curd, chopped coriander and pomegranate seeds.

- Serve immediately.

2. Soya Tikki Chaat

Ingredients

For Tikki

Soya chunks (soaked in warm water and squeezed) – 100 gm

Masoor dal (soaked and boiled) – 50 gm

Paneer (grated) – ½ cup

Cumin seed powder – ½ tsp

Chaat masala – ½ tsp

Salt – to taste

Ghee – few drops

Other ingredients:

Chickpeas (soaked and boiled) – 1 cup

Onion (chopped) – 1/4 cup

Tomato (chopped) – 1/4 cup

Green chillies (chopped) – 1/2 tsp

Mint and coriander chutney – 2 tsp

Tamarind chutney – 2 tsp

Curd – 2 tsp

Salt – to taste

Chilli powder – to taste

Chat masala – to taste

Coriander – for garnishing

Method

- Mix Soya chunks, grated paneer, boiled masoor dal, cumin seed powder, chaat masala and salt in a bowl to form a firm dough. Prepare small tikkis from the dough.

- Heat a pan, add a splash of ghee and place tikkis on it. Place tikkis on tawa and cook on medium flame till golden brown.

- Place the tikkis on a plate. Spread boiled chickpeas, chopped onions, tomato, green chillies, curd, green chutney and tamarind chutney over it.

- Add a dash of salt, chaat masala and chilli powder.

- Garnish with coriander and serve.

3. Baked Fruit Chaat

Ingredients

Apple cubes – ½ cup

Pear cubes – ½ cup

Guava cubes – ½ cup

Pineapple cubes – ½ cup

Banana sliced – 2

Greek Yogurt – 1 cup

Olive oil - 1 tsp

Cumin powder – ½ tsp

Salt – to taste

Chopped coriander – for garnishing

Pomegranate seeds – for garnishing

Method:

- Mix salt, cumin powder and olive oil in a bowl.

- Add all the fruits and mix well so that all the fruits are coated with the mixture.

- Spread the fruits in a baking tray. Place tray in oven at 180 degrees for 15 minutes and remove from oven.

- Add 1 cup of Greek yogurt. Garnish with coriander and pomegranate.

4. Leftover Roti Chaat

Ingredients

Leftover roti – 2

Sprouts - 1 cup

Onion (chopped) – ¼ cup

Tomato (chopped) – ¼ cup

Curd – 2 tbsp

Coriander chutney – 2 tsp

Raw mango (finely chopped) – 2 tsp

Peanuts (roasted) – 1 tbsp

Salt – to taste

Chaat masala – to taste

Beetroot (grated)- for garnishing

Coriander (chopped) – for garnishing

Method:

- Place the rotis on a microwave safe plate and microwave on high for 2 minutes or until crisp.

- Crush the rotis in big pieces.

- Mix rest of the ingredients with the crushed rotis.

- Garnish with grated beetroot and coriander

5. Ripe Mango Chaat

Ingredients

Ripe mango (Alphonso) diced – 2 cups

Cherry tomato – 1 cup

Raw mango finely chopped – 1 tsp

Puffed rice – ½ cup

Peanuts (boiled) -1/2 cup

Pumpkin seeds – 1 tsp

Chaat masala- to taste

Lime juice- 1 tsp

Salt - to taste

Mint leaves (finely chopped)– for garnishing

Method:

- Mix all the ingredients together in a large bowl, toss well.

- Garnish with mint leaves and serve immediately.

