5 delicious fruit salads you must add to your diet in summer

Summer is here and while the sweltering heat is highly uncomfortable and at times unbearable, the positive side is the season offers the perfect opportunity to shed weight faster than winter. Not only your cravings for junk food goes down, you drink more water and sweat even more which helps burn the fat. It is also the best time to nosh on fruits as they cool your body and provide adequate hydration. Fruits are a storehouse of essential vitamins and minerals such as magnesium, potassium, iron among others. They also replenish your energy levels and boost immunity against seasonal diseases. There are a number of ways you can add fruits to your diet from salads, smoothies, juices to desserts. (Also read: 4 summer foods to boost immunity, fight illnesses) This summer, resist the temptation to have ice creams and aerated drinks and nourish your body with the goodness of fruits.(Pixabay)

Azhar Ali Sayed, Holistic Health Coach and Author of Eat your cake, lose your weight in an interview with HT Digital suggests 5 fruit salads one must have in summer season.

1. Tropical fruit salad

This salad helps one to bring the taste of the tropics to their home. It’s a yummy blend of fruits like mango, pineapple, papaya, and kiwi, mixed with lime juice. It not only has an amazing taste but it’s also loaded with nutrients such as vitamins and minerals which makes it a healthy alternative for any summer day.

2. Berry and watermelon salad

This fruit salad is perfectly sweet and refreshing as it is made of fruits like watermelon, strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries, which are all mixed together with a teaspoon of honey and fresh mint. It is the perfect snack for a summer picnic or a barbeque.

3. Peach and apricot salad

Peach and apricot salad (Representational image)(Pixabay)

Peaches and apricots are some of the most popular and liked summer fruits so this salad is made by combining both of them to deliver a delicious taste. The sweet taste provided by peaches and apricots is made to be perfectly balanced with the freshness of the mint as well as the sourness of the lemon juice. It can be eaten as a summer snack or even as a side option with meat.

4. Citrus salad

This fruit salad has a very refreshing taste provided by fruits like oranges, grapefruits, and tangerines, which are all juicy and a bit sour but since they are mixed with a teaspoon of honey and a sprinkle of chopped pistachios it becomes perfectly balanced.

5. Melon salad

This fruit salad is a simple yet delicious combination of juicy fruits like watermelon, cantaloupe, and honeydew, which are mixed with lime juice and a small amount of sea salt so that the sweetness of the melons pair perfectly with the sour taste of the lime juice and the saltiness of the sea salt which helps in providing it a tangy taste.

"These salads are an amazing alternative to unhealthy foods and can help one to stay cool and refreshed during the summer time. The best part is that they are not only delicious but are also very nutritious. So next time you are feeling hot and want to eat something cool and refreshing give these salads a try," says Sayed.

