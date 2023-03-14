4 summer foods to boost immunity, fight illnesses

As the mercury has started to rise in many parts of the country and also a host of respiratory illnesses are spreading fast, it is important to follow healthy dietary practices that can help keep one's immunity high. A good immune system plays an important role in fighting infections and keeping away chronic diseases. Summer can bring its own set of illnesses from heat stroke, dehydration to diarrhoea and to avoid these health problems, one must consume healthy foods that are suitable in summer season. Eating light and low-calorie foods with sufficient water content can help keep heat illnesses at bay. (Also read: Foods to eat and avoid as we approach summer)

"Our way of life can affect how well our immune system can protect us from infections and chronic diseases. By substituting unhealthy ones, good health behaviours can help to sustain the health of the immune system. A strong immune system prevents pathogens from entering the body and, if they do, kills or diminishes their impact. Heat exhausts the body by absorbing all of its energy, especially in the summer," says Dr. Siddhant Bhargava, Fitness and Nutritional Scientist, Co-Founder- Food Darzee.

Here's a list of foods you must add to your summer diet for boosting your immunity and staying healthy.

1. Have zinc-rich foods

Try to include a lot of zinc-rich foods in your diet in summer, such as chocolate, meat, spinach, and pumpkin seeds. Using natural methods should be preferred over taking protein supplements. Summer is the most crucial weather in the year which calls for extra caution.

2. Consume bone broth

Bone broth is bursting with vitamins, minerals, and other elements that can speed up healing and help you get back on your feet. Garlic, which has potent antiviral and antibacterial qualities, Chile, which naturally relieves congestion, turmeric, cinnamon, and a dash of fresh ginger can all be added to bone broth to boost its healing effects.

3. Load on Vitamin C

Include enough vitamin C-rich foods in your daily diet, such as kiwis, oranges, papayas, and lemons. Fruits and vegetables that have a good level of vitamin C, together with other vitamins and minerals, are useful in boosting immunity since vitamin C is thought to be the foundation of immunity.

4. Intake of iron

Your immune system might get weakened by a diet low in iron, which can also lead to conditions like anaemia. As a result, it is crucial to provide your immune system with plenty of this mineral. Poultry, meat, seeds, nuts, cruciferous vegetables, and dried fruits are some excellent sources of iron.

"Consume foods that help the digestion process and enhance gut health. Energy and immunity are core foundation to stay healthy. Periodically check your vitamin level with your specialist nearby," says Dr Bhargava.

