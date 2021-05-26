Recipe: Enjoy this Giant Skillet Cookie with vanilla ice cream on a rainy day

One of the best things in life are warm cookies that are the sweetest little bit of comfort food and as rains hit home, we decided to treat ourselves to a Giant Skillet Cookie. Tick nutrition box for this Wednesday as you dig your teeth into a vegan and gluten-free Giant Skillet Cookie with vanilla ice cream that serves as a yummy treat on a rainy evening.

As per the latest analysis, the size of the Global Healthy Snack Market is projected to reach USD 108.11 billion by 2027 courtesy the rising consumer focus on nutritional values of snacks such as high vitamins and proteins and low calories. A nutritious, delicious snack that can be made at home from the scratch is a weakness for most of us, especially under lockdown times when indulging in outside food is a strict “no” to curb the spread of coronavirus, and that’s when we stumbled upon this lip-smacking recipe of Giant Skillet Cookie.

Check out the recipe of Giant Skillet Cookie and thank us later:

Ingredients:

50g (1/2 cup) ground almonds

85g (3/4 cup) oat flour – plain oats blended into a flour in the food processor. Use gluten-free oats if allergic/intolerant

65g (1/3 cup) brown sugar

1/4 tsp salt

1/2 tsp baking powder

1 tbsp milled flaxseed + 3 tbsp water

4 tbsp (1/4 cup) coconut oil, melted

2 tbsp milk of choice

1/2 tsp vanilla past or 1 tsp vanilla extract

80g (1/2 cup) dairy-free chocolate chips

Method:

Preheat the oven to 180C/160C fan/350F . Create the flax egg by mixing 1 tbsp milled flaxseed with 3 tbsp water in a small bowl . Leave to set for 10 minutes.

In a large bowl, mix together the ground almonds, oat flour, brown sugar, baking powder and salt. Pour in the melted spread, milk, vanilla and the set flax egg.

Mix to combine, then fold in the chocolate chips. Transfer the mixture into an 8″ cake tin or cast iron skillet and bake for 30 minutes until the top of the cookie has turned golden brown.

Serve warm with vanilla ice cream. Enjoy!

(Recipe: Nadia, Instagram/nadiashealthykitchen)

Benefits:

Packed with healthy fats, fiber, protein, magnesium and vitamin E, almonds not only reduce hunger and promote weight loss but also lower blood sugar levels and cholesterol levels along with reducing blood pressure. According to a study published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, eating almonds in place of typical snacks may reduce the drop in heart rate variability (HRV) that occurs during mental stress, thereby improving cardiac function.

Unlike wheat flour, oat flour doesn't contain any gluten instead, has more protein and fiber than regular flour. Apart from being rich in antioxidants and being incredibly nutritious, oats can improve blood sugar control, can lower cholesterol levels and protects LDL Cholesterol from damage.

Its soluble fiber beta-glucan aids in digestion, keeps the stomach satiated, keeps hunger pangs at bay while keeping one full. Hence, it is a suitable flour for weight loss.

Milled flaxseeds too improve digestive health, lower blood pressure and bad cholesterol, may benefit people with diabetes and also reduce the risk of cancer.

