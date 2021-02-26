Recipe: Indulge in a vegan snack of beetroot and hummus this Friday evening

Blame it on the weekday exhaustion but we are continuously running out of healthy and easy cooking options when we landed on this stunning vegan hummus recipe. If preparing your own vegan Arabic snack and eating the entire delicacy is wrong, we don’t want to be right.

Whether as an appetizer or a meal, this hummus dish deserves to be devoured alone for its simple, relatable, classic and delish flavours that are insanely good. If you forget our name, say ‘hummus’ and we’ll turn! On that note, check out this stunning recipe of a healthy vegan snack of beetroot and hummus paired with a small toast and sauteed mushrooms that promise a sensory experience with health benefits packed in every bite

Ingredients:

2 to 3 cups of boiled chickpeas

1 medium beet blanched and grated

2 garlic cloves

1 tbsp tahini

1 tbsp olive oil

Juice of half a lemon

1/4 tsp sea salt

Method:

Place the chickpeas, beets, garlic cloves, tahini, olive oil, juice of half a lemon and the sea salt in a food processor and blend until smooth. Scoop the beetroot hummus into a serving dish, drizzle it with some extra olive oil and top it with any fresh leaves (parsley/basil/mint) and nuts.

Slather it onto crostini. Can serve it with mushrooms or any raw veggies. You can also serve it with fetta cheese, chopped parsley, slivered almonds, pine nuts, roasted cashews or add a little curd while blending to give a smooth texture.

(Recipe: Vindhya Karwa, Instagram/vinsplate)

Benefits:

Apart from containing protein which aides bone, muscle and skin health, chickpeas also contain other nutrients which help prevent a number of health conditions. They can be included in a healthful diabetes meal plan, help manage blood pressure, support heart health, help protect the body from cancer and also have a positive impact on brain and nervous system function.

As for beetroots, they not only improve the blood flow and lower blood pressure but are also packed with essential nutrients that increase exercise performance. They are a great source of fiber, folate (vitamin B9), manganese, potassium, iron, and vitamin C and detoxify the body courtesy its amino acid content that helps prevent and reduce the accumulation of fat in the liver.

