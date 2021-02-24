Recipe: Try this scrumptious Broccoli and Cheddar Frittata for at-home brunch

We don’t want to sound cheesy but brunch is really the mac to our cheese but we are whipping up a scrumptious meal of Broccoli and Cheddar Frittata to kick away our mid-week blues this Wednesday. What’s better than cheddar cheese? Well clearly, it’s the super easy recipe of Broccoli and Cheddar Frittata which is loaded with vitamins and minerals to serve as a perfect healthy brunch.

Another health benefit of the dish is the fact that cheddar cheese is rich in calcium which helps in building and also plays a role in blood clotting while the vitamin K in it too helps promote bone health. Check out the recipe of Broccoli and Cheddar Frittata here to make one serving:

Ingredients:

3 Eggs

1 Tbsp Butter

1/4 cup Cheddar Cheese, grated

1/4 cup Broccoli florets

Pinch of Salt and Paprika

Method:

Brush a heat-proof dish with butter. Beat in eggs, salt and paprika. Mix in cheddar and top with broccoli florets. Set in the microwave for about 3 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the middle comes out clean.

(Recipe: Instagram/ketonourishment)

Enjoying a reputation as a superfood, broccoli is low in calories and supports many aspects of human health since it is packed with a wealth of nutrients and antioxidants. From zinc to vitamin A and vitamin C (20), broccoli is full of vitamins and minerals that are important for skin health.

As for cheddar cheese, it offers a variety of health benefits including lowering cholesterol and reducing cavities while promising healthy teeth. Broccoli and Cheddar Frittata also makes for a quick dinner meal.

