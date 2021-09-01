Recipe: Kickstart National Nutrition Week with chicken sweet corn soup

Launched by the Ministry of Women and Child Development’s Food and Nutrition Board in 1982, National Nutrition Week is observed as an annual event in India. Proper nutrition in a diet is essential for a healthy body and as the first week of September marks the National Nutrition Week in India, we dug up a lip smacking recipe of chicken sweet corn soup to mark your fitness for the day.

A well-balanced diet that includes various essential nutrients plays a significant role in the growth and development of our mind and body. This is why health experts emphasise the importance of eating meat, vegetables and fruits and chicken sweet corn soup packs most of them in one bowl.

Kickstart National Nutrition Week with the recipe of chicken sweet corn soup given below:

Ingredients:

150 grams boneless chicken, boiled and shredded

125 ml water

40 ml milk

½ tablespoon oil

Salt to taste

Pepper powder to taste

225 grams sweet corn

½ teaspoon soya sauce

½ tablespoon corn flour

Method:

Mix sweet corn, oil, salt, pepper, soy sauce, water, milk and corn flour dissolved in a little water and chicken in a microwave safe bowl.

Place the bowl inside the oven. Press ‘Snacks’ five times on your magicook pro to select Sn 05. Select the number of servings by pressing Serves 2/4. Press ‘Start’.

Remove the bowl from the oven when it displays ‘End’. Garnish with parsley and serve hot.

(Recipe: Whirlpool of India)

Benefits:

Consuming chicken boosts immunity and has added health benefits of improving the nervous system. It also regulates digestion and eliminates weakness.

Chicken is one of the best foods for protein which aids in building muscles. It is also very rich in vitamins and minerals which help in preventing cataracts or migraine, keeps skin disorders at bay along with heart disorders, grey hair, high cholesterol and diabetes.

Corn can aid with digestion and eye health because of its high fiber content and plant compounds and is also important for one’s overall health courtesy its content of valuable B vitamins. Apart from providing our bodies with essential minerals like zinc, magnesium, copper, iron and manganese, corn boosts immune, skin and hair health owing to its considerable quantities of vitamins C and E

