Recipe: Om nom nom your way through Tuesday with spinach and ‘ricotta’ ravioli

If you still do not believe that plant-based dishes are delicious, let spinach and ‘ricotta’ ravioli change your mind and tantalise your taste buds this weekday. Tuesdays never lifted our moods in a jiffy and that’s why we are sharing with you a delicious recipe of spinach and ‘ricotta’ ravioli to treat your taste buds after a long day at work.

With all things going downhill on just the second day of the week, we decided to paint Tuesday in healthy hues so that at least meals stayed our comfort zone. That’s when we stumbled upon a recipe of Homemade Vegan Pizza which you can check out here and thank us later:

Ingredients for dough:

150g plain flour

150g semolina

130ml warm water

1/2 tbsp olive oil

pinch of salt

Ingredients for spinach and ‘ricotta’ filling:

100g firm tofu

70g cream cheese

150g spinach

1 clove of garlic

1 tbsp vegan pesto

1 tbsp nutritional yeast

1 tsp onion powder

2 tsp mixed herbs

1 tbsp olive oil

salt and pepper

Ingredients for serving:

Fresh rosemary and basil

Toasted pine nuts

Olive oil

Method:

Start by mixing the flour, semolina and salt. Stir together, add in the water and oil and knead in to a dough. Place on a floured surface and continue kneading. Wrap the dough ball in some cling film and leave it in the fridge for an hour.

Meanwhile start on the filling by adding some oil to a pan, crumbling in the tofu and adding the garlic, mixed herbs, salt and pepper. Take off the heat then add in the cream cheese, nutritional yeast, onion powder and pesto.

Cook the spinach in a pan then drain any liquid before chopping it up and adding it to the tofu. Mix all together. After an hour, roll out your dough until it’s very thin on a floured surface. Make sure there’s enough flour otherwise it’ll stick to the surface and won’t work.

Cut out little circles with a cutter. Alternatively, you can cut them in to 2x2” squares. Add half a tsp of the filling to the center of one of the circles then add some water around the edges. Place another circle on top and flatten the sides.

You can use a fork to press down the edges. Repeat until they’re all done. (Any leftover filling can be used as a pasta sauce later on.) Boil some water and add them in one by one. Cook for 3-5 minutes then lightly fry them in some oil, more garlic and mixed herbs.

You can dry toast the pine nuts at this point. Serve with the garlicy oil sauce, fresh rosemary and basil and the pine nuts. Enjoy!

(Recipe: Melis Ustun, Instagram/melisustunnn)

This vegan dish comes packed with benefits of plant-based diet which include lower risks of sudden death, cardiovascular infection and dementia-related demise as compared with those who eat fewer plant proteins. According to a study published in the 'Journal of the American College of Nutrition', it was found that a low-fat vegan diet has better outcomes for weight, body composition, insulin sensitivity and cholesterol levels as compared to a Mediterranean diet.

