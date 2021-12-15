The season of lip-smacking Matar Paneer is here. Recipe inside

Winter is here and so is the time when we can indulge in all the lip-smacking foods that we have been waiting for. Matar Paneer is a universal favourite, when it comes to having a sumptuous vegetarian meal with rice or Indian bread. Also, it is one of the top ten recipes of 2021, according to Google – we are not surprised, the lip-smacking dish most certainly deserves it.

As we try hard to drive our midweek blues away, here's the recipe of Matar Paneer to take you through the week and put a smile on your face, and warm up the conversations round the dinner table with your family.

Ingredients:

Oil – 4 tbsp

Paneer - 1½ cup

Green peas – 1 cup

Butter – 2tbsp

Green chilli – 1 no

Black cardamom – 1no

Black pepper – 10 no

Cloves – 4nos

Cumin – 1 tsp

Garlic chopped – ¾ tbsp

Ginger chopped – ¾ tbsp

Onion chopped – 1 cup

Turmeric – ½ tsp

Cumin powder – 1 tsp

Chilli powder – 1 tsp

Coriander powder – 2 tbsp

Water – a dash

Tomato chopped – 2 cups

Salt – to taste

Water – 2 cups

Dried methi leaves powder – a pinch

Method:

Heat a pan with oil and slowly add black cardamom, pepper, cloves and cumin to the heated oil. Stir and add chopped garlic and ginger and keep cooking till the garlic turns to light brown. Then add onions and when it starts to brown as well, add chilli powder, turmeric and coriander powder. Add a dash of water and stir it till the water starts to reduce. Then add the tomatoes and salt and stir for 10 minutes. Then add two cups of water and bring everything to a boil. Remove the black cardamom from the mix and grind it to a puree. Meanwhile in a pan, melt butter and add green peas, a pinch of salt and chopped green chilli and sauté them. Then mix the green peas with the puree and let it boil with water. In a separate pan, fry paneer till they get light brown. Then mix the paneer to the curry and sprinkle some dried methi leaves on top.

(Recipe: Kunal Kapoor, https://www.chefkunalkapur.com/)

Benefits:

Matar paneer comes with the goodness of green peas. Green peas is a great source of plant proteins and also helps to reduce weight. They are good for digestion and helps in developing healthy blood sugar levels. Green peas also help in enhancing the immunity of the body. Paneer, on the other hand, is a source for Omega 3, which helps in the mental development of kids. It also helps in regulating blood pressure levels and cholesterol levels.

