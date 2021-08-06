Check out this delicious thread paneer recipe

Paneer is one vegetarian ingredient that can take the place of lean proteins very easily as it soaks up the flavour of whatever it is marinated in. This thread paneer recipe by Chef Ranveer Brar is a great snack or starter option to get your hunger going this weekend. Check it out...

Thread Paneer Ingredients

For Wonton Sheet / Skin

1 cup Refined Flour

Salt to taste

1 tsp Vinegar

Water

1 Egg White

½ tsp Oil

Corn-starch for dusting

For Thread Paneer

200 gm Paneer - cut in small fingers

½ tbsp Ginger-Garlic Paste

½ tsp Black Pepper Powder

2 tsp Red Chilli Sauce

Salt to taste

½ tbsp Refined Flour

Oil for frying

For Fresh Salad

½ medium Capsicum - julienned

½ medium Carrot - julienned

1 fresh Green Chilli - sliced

½ medium Red Bell Pepper - julienned

few Coriander Leaves - roughly tron

Salt to taste

½ medium Lemon Juice

1 tsp Salad Oil

For Serving

Schezwan Sauce

fresh Coriander Leaves

Method to prepare

For Thread Paneer

In a bowl add paneer, ginger-garlic paste, black pepper powder, red chilli sauce, salt, refined flour and mix everything together and keep aside for further use.

For Fresh Salad

In a bowl add capsicum, carrot, red bell pepper, green chilli, coriander leaves, salt, lemon juice, salad oil and mix everything properly then keep aside for further use.

For Wonton Sheet / Skin

In a bowl add refined flour, salt, vinegar, water, egg white and knead a semi hard dough.

Now knead in some oil then cover and keep aside for 10-15 minutes.

After 10-15 minutes take half of the dough then dust the surface with corn-starch and roll the dough thin.

Now again dust some corn-starch on it and fold the dough in half and roll it again, repeat this process for 2-3 times more.

Now the sheet should be almost see-through then cut out the edges

Then roll that sheet in a round and cut thin strips of it with a sharp knife.

Spread then and keep aside for further use.

For Assembling Thread Paneer

Spread out the strips on a flat surface then place the paneer on one end of the strips and roll it to the other end of the strips.

Repeat this process for rest of the paneer.

Now deep fry in low- hot oil until golden and crispy.

Remove on an absorbent paper and serve with fresh salad, schezwan sauce then garnish with coriander leaves.

Recipe courtesy Chef Ranveer Brar

