Not the lure of a long weekend, work stress leads to more sick leaves: New study reveals

Sick leaves are eyed suspiciously, weighing the narrative to evaluate its truthfulness. Popular beliefs may deem sick leaves as a genuine break for a physical ailment or a cunning lie to cover that one working day in the gap of the public holidays. It's common to dismiss sick leaves lightly, but extended sick leave among middle-aged women reveal the underlying work-related stress that forces them to take a pause between their professional and personal lives to cope. A toxic workplace can leave you feeling overwhelmed and inevitably apply for longer sick leaves. (Pexels)

A new research, published in the Scandinavian Journal of Primary Health Care uncovered the connection between work-induced mental stress and prolonged sick leave. Work-related stress is a substantial predictor for the extended sick leaves. The study accentuated the various work factors that are responsible.

Job conflicts

Women who found themselves amid workplace disputes or felt powerless to influence decisions were more than twice as likely to take extended sick leave compared to their colleagues. Women often play second fiddle in major workplace decisions, which in turn, makes them question their capabilities. The underlying misogyny in the casual overriding of their decisions or the lack of support in conflicts makes them feel undervalued and disempowered in their workplace.

Toxic workplace

Workplace disputes and conflicts are not the sole factors contributing to sick leave; the overall toxicity of the workplace plays an equally significant role. Even if a person doesn’t experience a dispute directly, second-hand exposure to a tense and pervasive environment, marked by watching disputes and conflicts, can lead to feelings of insecurity and instability, causing anxiety and burnout.

The study reiterated the need for a healthy workplace that goes beyond merely avoiding overt conflict. It's about fostering a positive, supportive atmosphere where everyone feels safe, respected, and valued. A supportive and empowering workplace not only enhances productivity but also reduces the need for sick leave.

