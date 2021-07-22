Prince George's eighth birthday pic by Kate Middleton pays sweet tribute to Prince Philip

Kate Middleton and Prince William's eldest son Prince George is celebrating his eighth birthday today (July 22). A few hours before the special day, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's official social media account shared a never-before-seen picture of the little Prince. The photo was clicked by Kate and is also a sweet tribute to the late Prince Philip.

Kensington Palace released a photo of Prince George smiling broadly, wearing a striped blue and orange polo. He sat on the hood of a Land Rover Defender for the adorable click.

Kate Middleton took the picture at the Anmer Hall, the Cambridge family retreat on the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk.

ALSO READ: Royal kids’ handmade card for Queen Elizabeth-Prince Philip’s 73rd wedding anniversary is too adorable to miss

Sharing the photo, Kensington Palace wrote, "Turning eight(!) tomorrow. Photo by The Duchess." After seeing the pictures, Royal fans were delighted over how much Prince William's son and Prince Charles's eldest grandchild has grown up.

Kate included a subtle tribute to Queen Elizabeth II's late husband in the picture by including a Land Rover. The Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip, was known to have owned multiple versions of the sport utility vehicle throughout his life. Additionally, he had even designed a modified Land Rover Defender in 2003, later used as a hearse at his funeral in April 2021. It is definitely a sweet homage to the late consort to the monarch.

Prince Philip died aged 99 on April 9, 2021. He was the longest-serving royal consort in British history and was at the Queen's side for more than her six decades of reign. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, limited members of the Royal family attended his funeral, including Prince Harry, who flew down from the US.

Kate Middleton and Prince William welcomed their eldest son on this day in 2013. George was born at St Mary's Hospital in Paddington, London. As the first child of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, he is third in line to the throne.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter