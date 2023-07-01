4th July 2023 celebrations: Things to do in New York for a lifetime experience

The United States will celebrate 247th anniversary of its independence on 4th July. While the day is one to commemorate the sacrifices of the nation's revolutionaries and leaders who fought for independence from the British, it's also one to enjoy. Millions of Americans use the holiday to party, relish sumptous meals, engage in fun activities and have picnics with family and friends. The United States will celebrate anniversary of its independence on 4th July. (Getty Images)

The city of skycrapers, New York offers plenty of opportunities to have a lifetime experience on the historic day. Here are five things you can do in New York City during 4th July celebrations.

Macy's 4th of July Fireworks

Considered NYC's most impressive pyrotechnic show, fireworks will happen in the East River centered around Midtown Manhattan between E. 26th and E. 40th Streets on Tuesday, July 4, beginning at 9:25pm. Over 60,000 shells (2,400 per minute) are expected to be launched off five different barges along the East River.

"This year’s pyrotechnic design will feature the most dynamic collection of animated shells ever launched during Macy’s annual spectacle. The resulting pyrotechnic firepower will span a mile across the East River in a multi-layer presentation, reaching dramatic heights of 1,000 feet to the water’s edge,"Macy's said in a press release.

Best locations to watch the fireworks on the Brooklyn, Manhattan and Queens waterfronts are:-

Manhattan: 1st Avenue and East 42nd Street; 1st Avenue and East 34th Street; 1st Avenue and East 20th Street

Queens: Gantry Plaza State Park

Brooklyn: Newtown Barge Park; Transmitter Park; and Marsha P. Johnson State Park

Enjoy at the beaches

If you love swimming and sunbathing, New York's beaches offer you exactly that. Fort Tilden Beach, Rockaway Beach, Jacob Riis Park Beach, Jones Beach, Long Beach, Orchard Beach, Coney Island Beach are some of the best options to celebrate your freedom on America's Independence Day.

Hop on a cruise around NYC

City Cruises and Classic Harbor Line provide 4th of July trips around New York City. On Louisa Of The Seas cruise, one can enjoy a wholesome dinner with drinks amid live music and entertainment. It will also offer a fantastic view of the fireworks happening in the city. Some of the cruises also give your the opportunity to enjoy terrific night views of the city's landmarks such as the Statue of Liberty, Empire State Building, Brooklyn Bridge.

Enjoy at Nathan’s famous 4th of July International hot dog eating contest 2023

Enjoy eating at this classic NYC summer event in which hundreds compete against each other. The competition is more than 100 years old in which contestants race against the clock to eat down as many hot dogs and buns in ten minutes. Here is the schedule for this year.

10am : Pre-show festivities, including musical and dance performances

: Pre-show festivities, including musical and dance performances 11am : Women’s Contest

: Women’s Contest 12:30pm: Men’s Contest

Have a picnic at NYC waterfront parks

A family picnic at one of the many waterfront parks in New York City, can be a refreshing experience. Do Check in the closing time of the parks as some are open only till 10pm. Riverside Park, West Side(Riverside Dr. to Hudson River, W. 72 St.to St Clair Pl.), Brooklyn Bridge Park, DUMBO (334 Furman St, Brooklyn, NY), Domino Park, Williamsburg(300 Kent Ave, Brooklyn) can be great options to enjoy picnics on 4th July with family, friends and kids.

