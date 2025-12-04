Search
Thu, Dec 04, 2025
8 cabin suitcases with laptop compartments under 5000; Travel smart with lightweight, durable and low-cost picks

ByNivedita Mishra
Updated on: Dec 04, 2025 12:01 pm IST

Discover 8 cabin suitcases with dedicated laptop compartments priced under ₹5000. Find durable, lightweight, and budget-friendly trolley bags for smart travel.

Nasher Miles Polyester 8 Wheels 360 Degree Wall Street Soft-Sided Small Cabin Luggage Black Laptop Roller Case |18 Inch Trolley Bag DL964 View Details checkDetails

PREVEL Covenant 50 cm Cabin Polycarbonate + ABS Trolley Bag with Laptop Compartment | Hard Shell 8 Spinner Wheels | Lightweight Luggage | 360° Spinner | Water Repellent | Biz Brown Suitcase View Details checkDetails

₹4,049

Nasher Miles Capri Hard-Sided Polypropylene Cabin Luggage with Laptop Compartment 20 inch | 55cm | 8 Wheels Small Trolley Bag for Travel | Suitcase (Purple & Teal) View Details checkDetails

₹4,299

THE CLOWNFISH Faux Leather Elite Series Laptop Trolley Bag|Trolley Bags With Wheels For Travel|Business Cabin Crew Suitcase With Laptop Compartment|18 Inches| 36 Liters|Brown, Hard, Spinner View Details checkDetails

₹4,499

American Tourister Cabin Liftoff+ Luggage with Laptop Compartment & USB Port, Polypropylene PP 55 cm Small Size with 8 Wheels & TSA Lock for Travel/Trolley Bag for Travel for Men & Women - Black View Details checkDetails

₹4,599

Assembly Premium Polycarbonate Overnighter Trolley Bag (42cms) with Laptop Compartment & Keyless TSA Lock- 16 Inches- (Ivory) View Details checkDetails

₹4,999

THE ASSEMBLY Hard Shell Spinner Cabin 4 Wheels Trolley Bag With Laptop Compartment (55 Cms) - Premium Polycarbonate Luggage With In-Built Tsa Lock & Usb Port For Flight Travel-Stark, White View Details checkDetails

₹4,999

THE ASSEMBLY Hardsided Cabin Luggage 55 Cms - Premium Polycarbonate Trolley For Flight Travel |Tsa Lock Trolley Bag With 4 Spinner Wheels - Navy Blue-Stark, Small View Details checkDetails

₹4,999

Finding a cabin-sized suitcase with a dedicated laptop compartment under 5000 is possible. Many major luggage brands offer budget-friendly options, especially during sales. Look for soft-shell trolley bags with an external pocket. This front opening allows quick access to your laptop at airport security.

Affordable cabin suitcases: Secure your laptop and travel smart, all under ₹5000.(Pexels)
Affordable cabin suitcases: Secure your laptop and travel smart, all under 5000.(Pexels)

Key features to check are the size of the padded compartment to ensure your device fits. Opt for four-wheel spinners for easy maneuverability in crowded spaces. Hard-shell options might be available, though they often cost slightly more for the front-access laptop feature. Brands like Assembly and American Tourister frequently have models within this price range. Always confirm the current retail price and check for a reliable warranty.

1.

Nasher Miles Polyester 8 Wheels 360 Degree Wall Street Soft-Sided Small Cabin Luggage Black Laptop Roller Case |18 Inch Trolley Bag DL964
This is a compact, soft-sided cabin trolley bag. It is designed with the busy traveller in mind. The case features a dedicated laptop roller compartment. The polyester material is durable for travel. Eight wheels allow for smooth, 360-degree manoeuvrability. This 18-inch luggage is an excellent choice for short trips.

Specifications

Type
Soft-sided small cabin luggage.
Size
18 Inch (Cabin size)
Wheels
Eight 360-degree spinner wheels for excellent manoeuvrability.
Laptop Compartment
Features a dedicated, padded front pocket for easy laptop access.
Material
Durable polyester construction

2.

PREVEL Covenant 50 cm Cabin Polycarbonate + ABS Trolley Bag with Laptop Compartment | Hard Shell 8 Spinner Wheels | Lightweight Luggage | 360° Spinner | Water Repellent | Biz Brown Suitcase
This hard-shell cabin suitcase is both lightweight and durable. It is made from polycarbonate and ABS material. It features an essential, dedicated laptop compartment. The case uses eight spinner wheels for smooth 360° manoeuvrability. Its water-repellent finish protects your belongings. This 50 cm trolley bag is excellent for business travel.

Specifications

Size
50 cm (Cabin)
Shell
Hard shell (Polycarbonate + ABS)
Wheels
Eight 360° spinner wheels
Feature
Dedicated laptop compartment
Protection
Water repellent

3.

Nasher Miles Capri Hard-Sided Polypropylene Cabin Luggage with Laptop Compartment 20 inch | 55cm | 8 Wheels Small Trolley Bag for Travel | Suitcase (Purple & Teal)
This is a stylish, hard-sided cabin suitcase in purple and teal. It is made from resilient polypropylene. Crucially, it includes a dedicated front laptop compartment. The 20-inch, 55 cm size is ideal for air travel. 8 spinner wheels ensure excellent 360-degree manoeuvrability. It is a durable and functional trolley bag.

Specifications

Size
20 inch / 55 cm (Cabin)
Shell
Hard-sided (Polypropylene)
Wheels
Eight spinner wheels
Feature
Dedicated laptop compartment
Colour
Purple and Teal

4.

THE CLOWNFISH Faux Leather Elite Series Laptop Trolley Bag|Trolley Bags With Wheels For Travel|Business Cabin Crew Suitcase With Laptop Compartment|18 Inches| 36 Liters|Brown, Hard, Spinner
This is an 18-inch hard-sided trolley bag perfect for business travel. It is part of the Elite Series and uses elegant faux leather. The 36-litre capacity is ideal for cabin luggage or an overnighter. Spinner wheels provide excellent manoeuvrability. It offers a professional look while securing your electronics.

Specifications

Size
18 inches / 36 litres (cabin)
Feature
Dedicated laptop compartment
Shell:
Hard shell
Material
Faux leather
Wheels
Spinner wheels

5.

American Tourister Cabin Liftoff+ Luggage with Laptop Compartment & USB Port, Polypropylene PP 55 cm Small Size with 8 Wheels & TSA Lock for Travel/Trolley Bag for Travel for Men & Women - Black
This 55 cm American Tourister luggage is perfect for modern travellers. It is made from tough polypropylene (PP). It features an integrated laptop compartment and a useful USB port. The case has a secure TSA lock and eight spinner wheels. This compact black trolley bag is suitable for both men and women.

Specifications

Size
55 cm (small cabin)
Shell
Hard shell (polypropylene / PP)
Feature
Laptop compartment and USB port
Wheels
Eight spinner wheels
Security
Integrated TSA lock

6.

Assembly Premium Polycarbonate Overnighter Trolley Bag (42cms) with Laptop Compartment & Keyless TSA Lock- 16 Inches- (Ivory)
This premium polycarbonate overnighter is perfect for short trips. The luggage measures 42 cm or 16 inches. It includes a keyless TSA lock for enhanced security. Crucially, it features a dedicated laptop compartment. The hard shell in Ivory offers durability and a smart look. This compact trolley bag is ideal for business travel.

Specifications

Size
42 cm / 16 inches (overnighter)
Shell
Premium polycarbonate
Colour
Ivory
Security
Keyless TSA lock
Feature
Dedicated laptop compartment

7.

THE ASSEMBLY Hard Shell Spinner Cabin 4 Wheels Trolley Bag With Laptop Compartment (55 Cms) - Premium Polycarbonate Luggage With In-Built Tsa Lock & Usb Port For Flight Travel-Stark, White
This 55 cm hard-shell cabin trolley bag is made from premium polycarbonate. It includes an essential, dedicated laptop compartment. The luggage features a built-in TSA lock for security. It also has a convenient USB port for charging devices. Four smooth spinner wheels ensure easy manoeuvrability. The Stark White colour offers a clean, sophisticated look for flight travel.

Specifications

Size
55 cm (cabin)
Shell
Hard shell (premium polycarbonate)
Feature
Laptop compartment and USB port
Wheels
4 spinner wheels
Security
In-built TSA lock

8.

THE ASSEMBLY Hardsided Cabin Luggage 55 Cms - Premium Polycarbonate Trolley For Flight Travel |Tsa Lock Trolley Bag With 4 Spinner Wheels - Navy Blue-Stark, Small
This 55 cm hard-sided cabin luggage is perfect for flight travel. It is constructed from premium polycarbonate for durability. The trolley bag features an integrated TSA lock for security. Four spinner wheels ensure smooth 360-degree manoeuvrability. This navy blue-stark bag is stylish and reliable for short trips.

Specifications

Size
55 cm (small cabin)
Shell
Hard-sided (premium polycarbonate)
Wheels
4 spinner wheels
Security
Integrated TSA lock
Feature
No laptop compartment mentioned (standard design)

