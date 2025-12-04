8 cabin suitcases with laptop compartments under 5000; Travel smart with lightweight, durable and low-cost picks

Finding a cabin-sized suitcase with a dedicated laptop compartment under ₹5000 is possible. Many major luggage brands offer budget-friendly options, especially during sales. Look for soft-shell trolley bags with an external pocket. This front opening allows quick access to your laptop at airport security. Affordable cabin suitcases: Secure your laptop and travel smart, all under ₹ 5000.(Pexels)

Key features to check are the size of the padded compartment to ensure your device fits. Opt for four-wheel spinners for easy maneuverability in crowded spaces. Hard-shell options might be available, though they often cost slightly more for the front-access laptop feature. Brands like Assembly and American Tourister frequently have models within this price range. Always confirm the current retail price and check for a reliable warranty.

This is a compact, soft-sided cabin trolley bag. It is designed with the busy traveller in mind. The case features a dedicated laptop roller compartment. The polyester material is durable for travel. Eight wheels allow for smooth, 360-degree manoeuvrability. This 18-inch luggage is an excellent choice for short trips.

Specifications Type Soft-sided small cabin luggage. Size 18 Inch (Cabin size) Wheels Eight 360-degree spinner wheels for excellent manoeuvrability. Laptop Compartment Features a dedicated, padded front pocket for easy laptop access. Material Durable polyester construction

This hard-shell cabin suitcase is both lightweight and durable. It is made from polycarbonate and ABS material. It features an essential, dedicated laptop compartment. The case uses eight spinner wheels for smooth 360° manoeuvrability. Its water-repellent finish protects your belongings. This 50 cm trolley bag is excellent for business travel.

Specifications Size 50 cm (Cabin) Shell Hard shell (Polycarbonate + ABS) Wheels Eight 360° spinner wheels Feature Dedicated laptop compartment Protection Water repellent

This is a stylish, hard-sided cabin suitcase in purple and teal. It is made from resilient polypropylene. Crucially, it includes a dedicated front laptop compartment. The 20-inch, 55 cm size is ideal for air travel. 8 spinner wheels ensure excellent 360-degree manoeuvrability. It is a durable and functional trolley bag.

Specifications Size 20 inch / 55 cm (Cabin) Shell Hard-sided (Polypropylene) Wheels Eight spinner wheels Feature Dedicated laptop compartment Colour Purple and Teal

This is an 18-inch hard-sided trolley bag perfect for business travel. It is part of the Elite Series and uses elegant faux leather. The 36-litre capacity is ideal for cabin luggage or an overnighter. Spinner wheels provide excellent manoeuvrability. It offers a professional look while securing your electronics.

Specifications Size 18 inches / 36 litres (cabin) Feature Dedicated laptop compartment Shell: Hard shell Material Faux leather Wheels Spinner wheels

This 55 cm American Tourister luggage is perfect for modern travellers. It is made from tough polypropylene (PP). It features an integrated laptop compartment and a useful USB port. The case has a secure TSA lock and eight spinner wheels. This compact black trolley bag is suitable for both men and women.

Specifications Size 55 cm (small cabin) Shell Hard shell (polypropylene / PP) Feature Laptop compartment and USB port Wheels Eight spinner wheels Security Integrated TSA lock

This premium polycarbonate overnighter is perfect for short trips. The luggage measures 42 cm or 16 inches. It includes a keyless TSA lock for enhanced security. Crucially, it features a dedicated laptop compartment. The hard shell in Ivory offers durability and a smart look. This compact trolley bag is ideal for business travel.

Specifications Size 42 cm / 16 inches (overnighter) Shell Premium polycarbonate Colour Ivory Security Keyless TSA lock Feature Dedicated laptop compartment

This 55 cm hard-shell cabin trolley bag is made from premium polycarbonate. It includes an essential, dedicated laptop compartment. The luggage features a built-in TSA lock for security. It also has a convenient USB port for charging devices. Four smooth spinner wheels ensure easy manoeuvrability. The Stark White colour offers a clean, sophisticated look for flight travel.

Specifications Size 55 cm (cabin) Shell Hard shell (premium polycarbonate) Feature Laptop compartment and USB port Wheels 4 spinner wheels Security In-built TSA lock

This 55 cm hard-sided cabin luggage is perfect for flight travel. It is constructed from premium polycarbonate for durability. The trolley bag features an integrated TSA lock for security. Four spinner wheels ensure smooth 360-degree manoeuvrability. This navy blue-stark bag is stylish and reliable for short trips.

Specifications Size 55 cm (small cabin) Shell Hard-sided (premium polycarbonate) Wheels 4 spinner wheels Security Integrated TSA lock Feature No laptop compartment mentioned (standard design)

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.