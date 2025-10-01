New Delhi, The peaceful riverside retreat of Camp Aquaterra, about 30 km upstream from Rishikesh, came alive with activities ranging from yoga sessions, guided hikes, music, dance, and wall climbing, recently. Adventure camp in Rishikesh puts inclusivity at its centre

At the centre of the adventure camp, nestled in a serene forested area, was the idea of inclusion.

A total of 24 people, including 14 with disabilities such as visual impairment, amputation, and autism, were hosted by Treks for All from September 19-21 at Aquaterra's Atali Ganga camp for a weekend filled with nature, adventure, and connection.

Speaking about the initiative, Pankaj Wadhwa, founder of Treks for All, said that "the path to an equal and sustainable world can begin with something like a shared walk in the mountains".

"For us, Treks for All is more than an outdoor initiative, it's a quiet but powerful movement which is also advancing the UN Sustainable Development Goals through lived experience.

"By promoting well-being , nurturing learning through nature , challenging exclusion , reimagining inclusive spaces , and fostering deep partnerships , it shows that the path to a more equal and sustainable world can begin with something as simple and as transformative as a shared walk in the mountains," Wadhwa said in a statement.

The three-day camp included activities that were first-time experiences for many of the guests, especially those with disabilities.

The camp also witnessed an evening of singing, inclusive games, and impromptu performances, including a lively game of inclusive cricket.

"Living with macular degeneration , I felt I had limitations but this journey reminded me how courage grows in a safe, supportive space.

"With the buddies and guides by our side, I experienced true selflessness, they were my eyes and my safety net, helping me go further than I ever imagined. What began as a holiday became something more, revealing my areas for growth and the strengths I never knew I had. Now, I see endless possibilities, on the trail and in life," Rajeeva, a guest at the camp, said.

For Aarush, a 13-year-old on the autism spectrum, it was a first-ever camping experience.

"I could finally relax as my child did what he wanted to. He was happy, independent, and felt free to be fully himself. I learned to let go a little and just breathe," his mother Meenakshi said.

