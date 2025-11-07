Dharamshala , Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district on Friday launched its official tourism website "VisitDharamshala.com", in a major step towards digital tourism promotion. Dalai Lama launches 'VisitDharamshala.com' to boost tourism in Himachal's Kangra

Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, inaugurated the portal through a soft-launch ceremony held at his residence in McLeodganj, marking a new milestone in showcasing the region's natural beauty and cultural heritage to the world.

The initiative, spearheaded by the Dharamshala Hotel and Restaurant Association, aims to provide a one-stop online platform for visitors to explore, plan, and experience the best of Kangra Valley.

The launch ceremony was attended by Association president Ashwani Bamba, Chairman Onkar Nehria, District Tourism Officer Vinay Dhiman, members of the association's executive committee, local entrepreneurs, adventure operators, representatives of Waste Warriors, and other guests.

Expressing appreciation for the initiative, the Dalai Lama described the website as "A milestone effort that will further strengthen Himachal's tourism footprint on the global map".

Later, addressing the media at a press conference, president Ashwani Bamba said the new portal would serve as a comprehensive guide for tourists, offering authentic travel information, real-time weather updates, and hotel booking facilities across the district, from the snow-capped Dhauladhar ranges to the serene Pong Dam Lake.

"Our goal is to promote responsible and eco-friendly tourism while also providing livelihood opportunities for local communities," Bamba said.

"To ensure transparency and reliability, only verified hotels, guesthouses, and service providers will be featured on the platform," he added.

He further said that Dharamshala's global appeal, enhanced by the presence of his holiness the Dalai Lama, would now be complemented by a digital gateway that makes the region more accessible and visitor-friendly.

The website offers detailed information on local attractions, monasteries, temples, lakes, waterfalls, adventure activities, cuisine, crafts, and cultural experiences. Visitors can directly book rooms in more than 100 verified hotels, including major 3-star and 4-star properties, with booking confirmations routed straight to the respective establishments.

With this digital initiative, Dharamshala aims to blend tradition with technology, positioning itself as a model for sustainable and smart tourism in the Himalayas.

The state government has declared Kangra, home to three Shakti Peethas and two major monasteries, a "tourism district", the district tourism officer said.

"VisitDharamshala.com" will serve as a vital digital bridge connecting visitors with the region's natural beauty, spirituality, and hospitality, the officer added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.