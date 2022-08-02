Travel-friendly skincare ingredients that are a must for your next vacation

Anyone who thinks travel doesn't kick your skin’s butt is obviously God's favourite but if you're like us (God’s second favourite), it can really take it out of you since any change in your environment like air quality, humidity or extreme sun exposure can make your skin dry/red and cause you to break out. Not to mention your skin, in general, is more dehydrated on a long flight but deep breaths friends, as we got a few beauty and skincare experts on board to put together a skincare routine with ingredients that leave the skin feeling like jello and can withstand stressful airports, jetlag, call sheets, crafts tables, sun and so on.

It's difficult enough to determine what clothes to bring on the next vacation and then there's skincare. Everyone has heard how damaging a weird, new environment can be to the skin and this is why it is critical to have certain, travel-friendly skincare ingredients and products throughout the vacation since even the most travel-obsessed among us can keep up skincare while away.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Romita Mazumdar, Founder and CEO of Foxtale, shared, “The first rule is to stay hydrated at all times. If one wants to be that person whose skin looks radiant and feels beautiful during the holiday, the first rule to follow is to keep the skin hydrated internally as well as externally. This is especially crucial when traveling to a dry location. Carry more hydrating and emollient products that will ensure the hydration needed at the location. Gel-based products with a lightweight consistency may not be effective here, so look for products with ingredients that will give more moisture.”

She listed what to carry to stay hydrated:

1. Hyaluronic acid-based cleanser - Traveling can cause your skin to sweat more than usual. To remove all of the filth and grime, a thorough cleaning regimen is required. Choose a cleanser that will cleanse the skin without removing its natural moisture. A hyaluronic acid-based cleanser will prevent breakouts and keep the skin bouncy during the trip.

2. Peptides based serum - Peptides occur naturally in the skin, therefore using a peptide-based serum will ensure that the skin receives all of the necessary proteins. Peptides also serve an important function in strengthening the skin barrier and keeping natural moisture, which is essential when traveling.

3. Ceramides based moisturiser - There’s nothing better than a moisturizer that mimics your skin. Ceramides are the building blocks of the skin, therefore they are best at strengthening the skin's barrier from harmful irritants and supporting it at hard times such as traveling. Not only this, but a ceramide moisturizer can be highly moisturizing and act as a great makeup base!

Romita Mazumdar added, “The second rule is to protect the skin. When on vacation, it is very tempting to simply hop out of the hotel bed and go sightseeing. This is why it is critical to protect the skin from damaging UV rays. Nobody knows what environmental aggressors will attack the skin, so it is critical to be protected at all times to avoid dull skin woes.”

She revealed the following tips to carry to protect the skin:

1. Niacinamide based sunscreen - A sunscreen that nourishes, repairs, heals and protects the skin all at the same time; what else would one need after that? Applying and reapplying SPF every 2-3 hours is a must when on vacation. Even better, opt for a sunscreen with niacinamide as it makes the formula easy to blend, absorb and work with. Niacinamide-based sunscreen is also said to deliver a dewy glow without a white cast or greasiness.

2. Antioxidant serum - In case someone didn't know, free radicals are fairly frequent when traveling. Air pollution, UV radiation, smoking, and other environmental irritants are all sources of free radicals. If the skin is not adequately protected, free radicals may infiltrate the skin and cause damage such as premature aging and dull, sagging skin. Antioxidant serums, such as vitamin C serum combined with vitamin E or ferulic acid, can not only defend against free radicals but also brighten the skin. Aside from this, a hydrating face mist and nourishing lip balm should be carried to increase hydration. Reapply as needed and remember to travel safely and happily!

Bringing her expertise to the same, Eman Batliwalla, Co-Founder of By The Gram (BTG), said, “Of course, washing your face (especially during your summer adventures) is the first step to avoiding breakouts. So start with a gentle squalene cleanser that removes all the dirt and impurities from skin, leaving it super moisturised. It's so important and I can't stress this enough to use a cleanser that doesn't leave your skin feeling stripped off/ dry. Squalene, when applied topically, mimics your skin's natural oils so when used in the form of a face wash/cleanser it acts as an excellent moisture retention agent. It also is a natural antioxidant.”

Asserting that it works wonders on long flights for those who tend to have dry to normal skin, Eman Batliwalla advised, “Usually, the squalene cleanser is all to use unless you are wearing makeup. If you are wearing makeup, go in for a double cleanse first with a cleansing balm containing sunflower, ginger root and papaya extract that moisturises and gently exfoliates the face without stripping, drying or leaving any residue and then with the squalene cleanser. Quickly follow this up with a vitamin C serum while the face is still damp.”

Gushing over the benefits of this ingredient, Eman Batliwalla explained, “Vitamin C is the MVP of every skincare routine but this one ingredient gets that much more important when you're traveling. It's safe for most skin types. It's hydrating, it's brightening, it helps reduce redness, evens out your skin tone and the list quite literally goes on.” Next, she suggested, “Go ahead and lock in all that moisture and goodness with a moisturising cream. It contains propylene glycol and urea which is a hydro-nourisher that restores the natural moisture balance. Make sure to use a non-greasy formula because no one needs to look oily on vacation. Top it all off with a hyaluronic acid sunscreen which, surprise surprise, is another hydrating and soothing step for skin to breeze through all of the travel adventures and gives that fresh vacation glow.”